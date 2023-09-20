Eileen Danielson’s New Book, "Awakening," is a Fascinating Story That Finds a Physicist Stranded in an Unknown World That He Must Escape from Before He Loses His Life
Hale Center, TX, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Eileen Danielson, who grew up in southern California and descends from a line of writers and published authors, has completed her most recent book, “Awakening”: a gripping science fiction fantasy that centers around a physicist who must find his way home after he becomes transported to a dangerous new world in which unknown creatures are after him.
“Derek is a workaholic physicist who spends more time in a lab then living life,” writes Danielson. “After working another late night, he leaves but doesn’t make it home. Waking up in a strange dark land being hunted by creatures that can’t be seen, Derek must rely on a camp of people led by a young woman named Mallory to survive.
“Even with limited resources, they make the best of their situation, but Derek never gives up hope trying to learn where they are. Realizing that the longer they stay, the more dangerous it was becoming for them all, Derek knew that they needed to somehow find a way back home. Working together is the only chance Derek, Mallory, Alec, and those with them have to stay alive long enough to find out why they were brought there and find a way home or die trying.”
Published by Fulton Books, Eileen Danielson’s book is a compelling mystery that is sure to have readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as they follow along on Derek’s journey to discover the truth about where he is and how to get home. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Danielson weaves a spellbinding tale that will keep readers guessing until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Awakening” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
