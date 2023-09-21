T. K. Marchesi’s New Book, "Into Darkness: Emergence Book 1," Follows a Thief Who is Transported to a New World and Must Return Home or Risk Losing Her Life
New York, NY, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author T. K. Marchesi, who lives in the eastern United States with her husband and five pet rats, has completed her most recent book, “Into Darkness: Emergence Book 1”: a gripping fantasy novel that centers around a thief who, after stealing from the wrong person, finds herself in a new world in which she’ll have to fight for her survival and a way home.
A jack-of-all-trades, author T. K. Marchesi has worked professionally as a candymaker, a pet groomer, a copywriter, and an emergency medical technician. Marchesi is a passionate lover of people, an enthusiastic creator, and an incorrigible storyteller, who discovered writing for fun at the age of thirteen.
“Some would say that Andi was a thief and a con artist,” writes Marchesi. “Some who were a little more generous would say she was a spirited young storyteller who didn’t possess a firm understanding of the law. Regardless of how they chose to see her, many expected that she would soon find herself in the terminal sort of trouble. However, nobody predicted Rhone.
“When Andi stole from the cloaked stranger with the golden ring, she had no idea that she would be whisked away into a world she hadn’t known existed. Now far from home and faced with prejudice, political intrigue, and family secrets, her very survival depends on her ability to adapt. As she learns how to exist in this new environment and how to trust those who call her a friend, she must answer one question: Is there anything worth more than survival?”
Published by Fulton Books, T. K. Marchesi’s book is a riveting and imaginative thrill ride that will take readers on an unforgettable journey, as they follow along on Andi’s quest to figure out how to navigate the new world around her. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Marchesi weaves a spellbinding tale that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Into Darkness: Emergence Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
