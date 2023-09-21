Bill Hilgeman’s New Book, "From Tabletop to Mountain Top: My Journey," Shares the Author’s Empowering Journey of Growing His Faith Throughout His Life
Arapahoe, CO, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bill Hilgeman, who was born in Sturgis, South Dakota, on November 8, 1964, has completed his most recent book, “From Tabletop to Mountain Top: My Journey”: a faith-affirming work that takes readers through the author’s life journey.
Author Bill Hilgeman moved to Arapahoe, Colorado, in August of 1978. He went to school there, and after high school, he went to work in the oil field. He was married young, which did not work out, and raised his two boys. He currently still resides in Arapahoe.
Hilgeman writes, “I was just the average child growing up. We lived on the farm, Dad worked for a farmer, and we lived normally as I saw it. My brother and older sister and I would go to Sunday school with the neighbors. They would take us to church; then my parents would come and pick us up after Sunday school. My parents were never into the Lord or any part of the church. What amazes me though is I can remember watching The Ten Commandments every year on TV. There were drinking and lots of profanity growing up; that’s for sure. Throughout my younger years, I went to many Bible studies, but I was not truly involved. It was more of a way to get out of the house for a while. We moved to Arapahoe, Colorado, in Aug. 1978, and it is a very small community. When I said it was a way to get out there, we took advantage by going to youth groups to get out.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bill Hilgeman’s book was inspired by the author’s deep connection to God.
Readers who wish to experience this expressive work can purchase “From Tabletop to Mountain Top: My Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
