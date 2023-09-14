Sanico USA Unveils the Fort Knox Turnstiles: the Pinnacle of Industrial Security Meets Innovative Safety Features
Sanico USA, a leader in the construction and security industry for over 30 years, is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest innovation: the Fort Knox Industrial Turnstiles. Designed with a security-first approach and built to withstand the most demanding environments, these turnstiles are a game-changer in facility security.
NYC, NY, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Unmatched Security
"At the heart of the Fort Knox Turnstiles is an unwavering commitment to security," said Joe Covello, owner of Sanico USA. "Constructed with industrial-grade materials, these turnstiles are not just barriers; they are fortresses against unauthorized access."
Groundbreaking Emergency Features
But Sanico USA didn't stop at just security. "We've patented and integrated an Emergency push button open feature that sets a new standard in safety measures," said Todd Baslin. of Sanico USA. "In the event of a emergency, the turnstiles auto flows open while simultaneously alerting job site with notifications, audible and visual alerts, allowing for immediate, unobstructed exit."
State-of-the-Art Technology
The Fort Knox Turnstiles are also equipped with advanced card reader systems, biometric scanners, and industrial-grade wireless cameras, making them the most technologically advanced turnstiles on the market today.
The Future of Security is Here
With their robust construction, innovative safety features, and cutting-edge technology, the Fort Knox Turnstiles by Sanico USA are redefining what it means to be secure. "We're not just pushing the boundaries; we're setting a new standard," concluded Covello.
For more information about the Fort Knox Turnstiles visit: https://www.sanicousa.com/industrial-turnstile
Or to schedule an interview with Joe Covello, please contact:
Sanico USA
245 Hooker Pl.
Staten Island, NY 10303
New York City USA
(844) 726-4268
Info@SanicoUSA.com
For more information about the Fort Knox Turnstiles visit: https://www.sanicousa.com/industrial-turnstile
