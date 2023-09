Sanico USA Unveils the Fort Knox Turnstiles: the Pinnacle of Industrial Security Meets Innovative Safety Features

NYC, NY, September 14, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Unmatched Security"At the heart of the Fort Knox Turnstiles is an unwavering commitment to security," said Joe Covello, owner of Sanico USA. "Constructed with industrial-grade materials, these turnstiles are not just barriers; they are fortresses against unauthorized access."Groundbreaking Emergency FeaturesBut Sanico USA didn't stop at just security. "We've patented and integrated an Emergency push button open feature that sets a new standard in safety measures," said Todd Baslin. of Sanico USA. "In the event of a emergency, the turnstiles auto flows open while simultaneously alerting job site with notifications, audible and visual alerts, allowing for immediate, unobstructed exit."State-of-the-Art TechnologyThe Fort Knox Turnstiles are also equipped with advanced card reader systems, biometric scanners, and industrial-grade wireless cameras, making them the most technologically advanced turnstiles on the market today.The Future of Security is HereWith their robust construction, innovative safety features, and cutting-edge technology, the Fort Knox Turnstiles by Sanico USA are redefining what it means to be secure. "We're not just pushing the boundaries; we're setting a new standard," concluded Covello.For more information about the Fort Knox Turnstiles visit: https://www.sanicousa.com/industrial-turnstile Or to schedule an interview with Joe Covello, please contact:Sanico USA245 Hooker Pl.Staten Island, NY 10303New York City USA ​​(844) 726-4268​