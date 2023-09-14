Sanico USA Unveils the Fort Knox Turnstiles: the Pinnacle of Industrial Security Meets Innovative Safety Features

Sanico USA, a leader in the construction and security industry for over 30 years, is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest innovation: the Fort Knox Industrial Turnstiles. Designed with a security-first approach and built to withstand the most demanding environments, these turnstiles are a game-changer in facility security.