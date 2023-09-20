J.V. Lawrence’s Newly Released “Riding on the Wings of Survival” is a Compelling Science Fiction Filled with Unexpected Discoveries During a Fight for Survival
“Riding on the Wings of Survival,” from Christian Faith Publishing author J.V. Lawrence, is an exciting tale of destruction and rebirth as a group of professionals find a shocking new world after a devastating manmade disaster.
New York, NY, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Riding on the Wings of Survival”: a compelling allegory that will challenge readers to reflect on the effects mankind leaves upon the world. “Riding on the Wings of Survival” is the creation of published author J.V. Lawrence.
Lawrence shares, “Creation groans as the world is riddled by wars and a spate of natural disasters. Powerful nations collapse. Countries were forced to unite; they make a global treaty to dismantle and lock down all weapons of war as they struggle to rebuild. The world then limps into recovery.
“From his research, Elijah, professor of political analysis at the renowned University of Genesis, stumbles on some secret information. China, on its quest for world dominance, breaks the global treaty and is covertly stockpiling nuclear weapons with warheads of maximum potency. He predicts this would result in a nuclear disaster. He and his colleges try to alert the relevant authorities. Their efforts are in vain. Emmanuel, the professor of theology, suggests they build an underground ark to preserve themselves. Elijah’s prediction comes true. The group survives the tragedy.
“Jessie, the professor of telecommunication continuously tries to contact other survivors. No one responds. The only bit of information they receive is devasting: 'The world is off its orbital path, and one third of the ozone layer is destroyed.'
“With no more incoming communication, they venture out. Nothing is the same. The earth is transformed into a macabre, alien planet with a host of strange life-forms and mysterious manifestations, which threaten their very survival.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J.V. Lawrence’s new book paints a captivating picture that will elicit unexpected and varied responses from readers as they each come to a personal conclusion.
Consumers can purchase “Riding on the Wings of Survival” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Riding on the Wings of Survival,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lawrence shares, “Creation groans as the world is riddled by wars and a spate of natural disasters. Powerful nations collapse. Countries were forced to unite; they make a global treaty to dismantle and lock down all weapons of war as they struggle to rebuild. The world then limps into recovery.
“From his research, Elijah, professor of political analysis at the renowned University of Genesis, stumbles on some secret information. China, on its quest for world dominance, breaks the global treaty and is covertly stockpiling nuclear weapons with warheads of maximum potency. He predicts this would result in a nuclear disaster. He and his colleges try to alert the relevant authorities. Their efforts are in vain. Emmanuel, the professor of theology, suggests they build an underground ark to preserve themselves. Elijah’s prediction comes true. The group survives the tragedy.
“Jessie, the professor of telecommunication continuously tries to contact other survivors. No one responds. The only bit of information they receive is devasting: 'The world is off its orbital path, and one third of the ozone layer is destroyed.'
“With no more incoming communication, they venture out. Nothing is the same. The earth is transformed into a macabre, alien planet with a host of strange life-forms and mysterious manifestations, which threaten their very survival.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J.V. Lawrence’s new book paints a captivating picture that will elicit unexpected and varied responses from readers as they each come to a personal conclusion.
Consumers can purchase “Riding on the Wings of Survival” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Riding on the Wings of Survival,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories