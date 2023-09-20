Felito Feliz’s Newly Released “I’M A LUCKY DOG!” is an Educational Story of the Ins and Outs of Caring for a Dog and Animal Rescue
“I’M A LUCKY DOG!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Felito Feliz, is a touching story of a lost stray who finds life on the streets a challenge until a good Samaritan discovers him a dangerous predicament.
New York, NY, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “I’M A LUCKY DOG!”: a sweet story of new beginnings. “I’M A LUCKY DOG!” is the creation of published author Felito Feliz.
Feliz shares, “LUCKY DOG! is the true story of a friend’s pet. It is shared to warn children that some dogs acting friendly may be dangerous. They should also know that most injured animals can be healed by veterinarians. Some vets help all sorts of animals—from dogs and cats to horses, cows, and pigs.
“Children should know collars, licenses, and shots are needed to keep their pet animals safe and to help them be found if they get lost. When a vet puts a chip with a phone number into a pet, it is not big like a potato chip but as tiny as a grain of rice. A radio scanner reads the information on it without hurting the animal.
“Lucky’s story is also to encourage owners of potentially dangerous animals to have insurance to pay for medical aid for victims, if necessary.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Felito Feliz’s new book features delightful illustrations by Mary Burns.
Consumers can purchase “I’M A LUCKY DOG!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I’M A LUCKY DOG!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
