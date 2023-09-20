Diana Mares’s Newly Released "If I Could Fly" is a Sweet Story of a Precious Child with a Big Imagination and a Determined Spirit
“If I Could Fly,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diana Mares, is an encouraging narrative for young readers who face additional challenges in an already complicated world.
Arvada, CO, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “If I Could Fly”: a heartwarming and uplifting story. “If I Could Fly” is the creation of published author Diana Mares, a happily married mother of two and a grandmother of four.
Mares shares, “If I Could Fly is a story about a little boy with big dreams and even bigger obstacles to overcome. Go on this delightful adventure with him and discover that we’re all more alike than we are different.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diana Mares’s new book pairs vibrant imagery with a touching message of encouragement for families to share.
Consumers can purchase “If I Could Fly” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “If I Could Fly,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
