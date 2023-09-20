Dr. Michael Bonds’s Newly Released "Historical Black Milwaukee (1950 to 2022)" is an Insightful Study of a Key Component of Milwaukee’s History
“Historical Black Milwaukee (1950 to 2022): The People, Events, and Institutions that Shaped It,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Michael Bonds, is a fascinating resource for finding perspective on the growth and changes seen within the Milwaukee area over a multi-decade span.
Milwaukee, WI, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Historical Black Milwaukee (1950 to 2022): The People, Events, and Institutions that Shaped It”: a helpful resource for anyone seeking to understand the implications of cultural impact. “Historical Black Milwaukee (1950 to 2022): The People, Events, and Institutions that Shaped It” is the creation of published author Dr. Michael Bonds, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend who received his PhD, master’s degrees, and bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee (UWM). He was a professor and department chairperson in the Department of Educational Policy and Community Studies at UWM. Bonds taught courses on race and public policy, research methods, policy analysis, and more at UWM before retiring in 2018. Currently, Dr. Bonds is a professor emeritus and writes on issues affecting Milwaukee’s Black community.
Dr. Bonds shares, “In Historical Black Milwaukee (1950–2022), the author illustrates how an African American community grew over time and the people, events, and institutions that shaped Black Milwaukee. He also shows the contributions that African Americans made to the City of Milwaukee’s growth and its history. Bonds provides a detailed discussion on historical Black Milwaukee. He shows how a small Black population of 21,772 (3.41%) out of Milwaukee’s population of 637,392 in 1950 grew to become the second-largest racial group in Milwaukee with a total population of 223.962 (38.8%), based on the City of Milwaukee’s 2021 estimated population of 577,222.
“The author discusses the people (community leaders, Black elected officials at every level of government, and Black professionals in the public, private, and criminal justice sectors) who shaped historical Black Milwaukee. Moreover, he provides a detailed discussion of various institutions (Black businesses, schools, religion, media outlets (newspaper, radio stations, televisions, etc.), social service agencies, and more that shaped historical Black Milwaukee.
“And the book reveals the role of Black cultural institutions (museums, art galleries, bookstores, nightclubs, sports leagues, etc.), cultural events (festivals, art shows, and more), Black neighborhoods, and public landmarks (streets, buildings, murals, parks, etc.) named after Blacks who contributed to the growth of its community and the City of Milwaukee’s history.
“This book discusses the challenges and opportunities that led to the integration of the Black population into the City of Milwaukee.
“Historical Black Milwaukee will become a book that can be updated regularly and can provide a one-stop reference book on Black Milwaukee for the period of 1950–2022. The book also discusses lessons learn from historical Black Milwaukee and their implications for other Black communities.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Michael Bonds’s new book is an articulate and enjoyable reading experience that will aid upcoming generations in understanding their heritage within the Milwaukee culture and beyond.
Consumers can purchase “Historical Black Milwaukee (1950 to 2022): The People, Events, and Institutions that Shaped It” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Historical Black Milwaukee (1950 to 2022): The People, Events, and Institutions that Shaped It,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Bonds shares, “In Historical Black Milwaukee (1950–2022), the author illustrates how an African American community grew over time and the people, events, and institutions that shaped Black Milwaukee. He also shows the contributions that African Americans made to the City of Milwaukee’s growth and its history. Bonds provides a detailed discussion on historical Black Milwaukee. He shows how a small Black population of 21,772 (3.41%) out of Milwaukee’s population of 637,392 in 1950 grew to become the second-largest racial group in Milwaukee with a total population of 223.962 (38.8%), based on the City of Milwaukee’s 2021 estimated population of 577,222.
“The author discusses the people (community leaders, Black elected officials at every level of government, and Black professionals in the public, private, and criminal justice sectors) who shaped historical Black Milwaukee. Moreover, he provides a detailed discussion of various institutions (Black businesses, schools, religion, media outlets (newspaper, radio stations, televisions, etc.), social service agencies, and more that shaped historical Black Milwaukee.
“And the book reveals the role of Black cultural institutions (museums, art galleries, bookstores, nightclubs, sports leagues, etc.), cultural events (festivals, art shows, and more), Black neighborhoods, and public landmarks (streets, buildings, murals, parks, etc.) named after Blacks who contributed to the growth of its community and the City of Milwaukee’s history.
“This book discusses the challenges and opportunities that led to the integration of the Black population into the City of Milwaukee.
“Historical Black Milwaukee will become a book that can be updated regularly and can provide a one-stop reference book on Black Milwaukee for the period of 1950–2022. The book also discusses lessons learn from historical Black Milwaukee and their implications for other Black communities.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Michael Bonds’s new book is an articulate and enjoyable reading experience that will aid upcoming generations in understanding their heritage within the Milwaukee culture and beyond.
Consumers can purchase “Historical Black Milwaukee (1950 to 2022): The People, Events, and Institutions that Shaped It” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Historical Black Milwaukee (1950 to 2022): The People, Events, and Institutions that Shaped It,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories