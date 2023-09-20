Sam’s Newly Released “WHY HAVE WE FORSAKEN HIM? II” is a Thoughtful Reminder of the Need to Begin Each Day with God
“WHY HAVE WE FORSAKEN HIM? II,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sam, is a potent discussion of the importance of living a God-first lifestyle that celebrates each blessing received.
New York, NY, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “WHY HAVE WE FORSAKEN HIM? II”: a compelling argument for the dangers of passive faith. “WHY HAVE WE FORSAKEN HIM? II” is the creation of published author Sam, the son of a Pentecostal assistant pastor. He lost his dad when he was fourteen. He is a veteran and a retired police officer. He has four brothers and two sisters.
Sam shares, “When He does answer our prayers, we are in disbelief in the manner of His blessing. Every day that we wake up, we must thank Him for that blessing. By doing so, our day begins with our Lord. It teaches us to bring Jesus with us in our daily lives, to be a part of our lives, to guide us in everything that we do. Our passion for Jesus should be reflected in our emotions for Him. This is not a show-and-tell moment, but a time He deserves from us, each one of us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sam’s new book will empower readers in their approach to finding and growing a connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “WHY HAVE WE FORSAKEN HIM? II” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “WHY HAVE WE FORSAKEN HIM? II,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
