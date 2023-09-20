Helena Beaulieu’s Newly Released "I Love Jesus More Than Ice Cream: How to Have Joy in Jesus" is a Charming Celebration of God’s Gifts to Us All

“I Love Jesus More than Ice Cream: How to Have Joy in Jesus,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Helena Beaulieu, is a delightful children’s narrative that promotes a sense of connection and thankfulness for all things with an emphasis on the importance of God’s role in our lives.