Helena Beaulieu’s Newly Released "I Love Jesus More Than Ice Cream: How to Have Joy in Jesus" is a Charming Celebration of God’s Gifts to Us All
“I Love Jesus More than Ice Cream: How to Have Joy in Jesus,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Helena Beaulieu, is a delightful children’s narrative that promotes a sense of connection and thankfulness for all things with an emphasis on the importance of God’s role in our lives.
Tiverton, RI, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “I Love Jesus More than Ice Cream: How to Have Joy in Jesus”: a heartwarming resource for encouraging upcoming generations in their faith. “I Love Jesus More than Ice Cream: How to Have Joy in Jesus” is the creation of published author Helena Beaulieu.
Beaulieu shares, “This cheerful children’s book delivers the message that God is the supreme provider of all gifts. The book offers youngsters the realization that earthly possessions are wonderful blessings and favors, however minimal when compared to the gifts God gives us.
“The simplistic detail on each page absolutely brings the book to life. The words offer encouragement for children to reflect on who God really is to us and what God truly provides for us.
“Locked in crystal clear biblical scripture is the guarantee that God is the ultimate source of all things.
“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above coming down from the Father. (James 1:17)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Helena Beaulieu’s new book offers a potent reminder of the truly important things in life.
Consumers can purchase “I Love Jesus More than Ice Cream: How to Have Joy in Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Love Jesus More than Ice Cream: How to Have Joy in Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Beaulieu shares, “This cheerful children’s book delivers the message that God is the supreme provider of all gifts. The book offers youngsters the realization that earthly possessions are wonderful blessings and favors, however minimal when compared to the gifts God gives us.
“The simplistic detail on each page absolutely brings the book to life. The words offer encouragement for children to reflect on who God really is to us and what God truly provides for us.
“Locked in crystal clear biblical scripture is the guarantee that God is the ultimate source of all things.
“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above coming down from the Father. (James 1:17)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Helena Beaulieu’s new book offers a potent reminder of the truly important things in life.
Consumers can purchase “I Love Jesus More than Ice Cream: How to Have Joy in Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Love Jesus More than Ice Cream: How to Have Joy in Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories