Jessie L. Clark’s Newly Released “The Woman Went Back Into the Garden” is a Thoughtful Reflection of the Role Women Play Within the World and God’s Plan
“The Woman Went Back Into the Garden,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessie L. Clark, is an empowering resource for personal and spiritual inspiration and growth as the author tackles the complexities of woman’s role in the bible.
Panama City, FL, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Woman Went Back Into the Garden”: an impactful message of encouragement. “The Woman Went Back Into the Garden” is the creation of published author Jessie L. Clark.
Clark shares, “I read my Bible, King James Version, daily; as I read, I take notes. I had notebooks where I wrote my notes in. I was doing this for my personal reference and for a quick go-to in the time of need to jog my memory; when I finished on this one particular notebook, I heard in my spirit, 'Now you have a book to publish.' After that I began to put it into computers and made copies and started trying to get it published; at the time I was told to get it published, I was given the name of the book. Getting a publisher was not an easy task at all.
“As you read this beautiful and very spirit-filled book, you will understand that this name was given to me by the Holy Spirit. I know that as you’re reading this book, you will be encouraged and inspired to understand that we have a great calling on our lives to see the true beauty of a woman of God and realize the woman has a purpose given by God beyond what the world ministers to us about. We are called and chosen to be so much more than we are allowed to be.
“The evidence of this is in the Bible’s history of woman who was here long before and will be until Jesus Christ returns. He continues to visit the women and abide in her by the Holy Spirit. She has been redeemed, and she returned to the garden when Jesus rose from the dead, and before He went to the Father of Heaven, He returned to the garden to be with the women and gave her the gospel that He had returned.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessie L. Clark’s new book will challenge common misconceptions of the position women hold in society and beyond.
Consumers can purchase “The Woman Went Back Into the Garden” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Woman Went Back Into the Garden,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
