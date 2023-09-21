Felisidad Garcia’s Newly Released "My Baby Sister, Emmy, Is a Human Vacuum Cleaner" is a Teaching Narrative That Offers Advice on Keep Little One’s Safe
“My Baby Sister, Emmy, Is a Human Vacuum Cleaner,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Felisidad Garcia, is a charming tale of an older brother on a mission to keep his baby sister from choking on dangerous small items and to help her learn the power of prayer.
Parlier, CA, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Baby Sister, Emmy, Is a Human Vacuum Cleaner”: a helpful resource for safety and spiritual education. “My Baby Sister, Emmy, Is a Human Vacuum Cleaner” is the creation of published author Felisidad Garcia, who has twenty-six years of experience working with young children and families and really enjoys educating families. Felisidad has a deep passion for Christ and loves pouring the Word of God into young children.
Garcia shares, “In this book, children not only learn to avoid foods and objects that can be harmful and put them at risk of choking but also learn that they play a huge role in protecting their younger siblings and loved ones.
“The story comes to life when big brother Evan puts into practice all the advice that his grandmother has taught him so he can protect his little sister from choking. Children also learn the power of daily prayer. The prayers in the book encourage children to learn some scripture as they call onto God for their protection.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Felisidad Garcia’s new book is from the author’s planned series, “No, no, no Emmy!”.
Consumers can purchase “My Baby Sister, Emmy, Is a Human Vacuum Cleaner” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Baby Sister, Emmy, Is a Human Vacuum Cleaner”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
