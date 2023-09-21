Felisidad Garcia’s Newly Released "My Baby Sister, Emmy, Is a Human Vacuum Cleaner" is a Teaching Narrative That Offers Advice on Keep Little One’s Safe

“My Baby Sister, Emmy, Is a Human Vacuum Cleaner,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Felisidad Garcia, is a charming tale of an older brother on a mission to keep his baby sister from choking on dangerous small items and to help her learn the power of prayer.