Mary O'Farrell’s Newly Released "Not Here, Present Elsewhere: My Messages from Michael" is a Powerful Look Into the Life and Afterlife of a Beloved Husband
“Not Here, Present Elsewhere: My Messages from Michael,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary O'Farrell, is a fascinating testimony of a wife’s connection with her husband that celebrates the joys he brought in his wake.
New York, NY, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Not Here, Present Elsewhere: My Messages from Michael”: a thought-provoking discussion of what comes when a loved one passes on. “Not Here, Present Elsewhere: My Messages from Michael” is the creation of published author Mary O'Farrell, a retired public servant and grandmother whose manuscript here is her first foray into the world of writing. She is a lover of all kinds of stories, in particular those related to life after death, which has now been proven to her by her adored husband, Michael.
Mary O'Farrell shares, “'…not here, present elsewhere…' is the story of a man who survived severe abuse as a youth, brought his abuser to justice, pursued and received a university education, rose to the top of the organization he joined in 1964, and enjoyed a successful marriage of over half a century.
“After his death in March of 2022, she began to realize that she could still connect with him and continues to do so to this day through the 'secret language of the universe' as described by Laura Lynne Jackson in her book Signs: The Secret Language of the Universe.
“If you have enjoyed reading this story, please consider supporting the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in Kenya, Africa. It is the first indigenously run elephant sanctuary and their work is unbelievably important in rearing and rehabilitating orphaned and abandoned elephant calves and releasing these amazing animals back into the wild. The website is: https://www.reteti.org.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary O'Farrell’s new book shares an enjoyable balance of true love, devotion, and the unseen.
Consumers can purchase “Not Here, Present Elsewhere: My Messages from Michael” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Not Here, Present Elsewhere: My Messages from Michael,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mary O'Farrell shares, “'…not here, present elsewhere…' is the story of a man who survived severe abuse as a youth, brought his abuser to justice, pursued and received a university education, rose to the top of the organization he joined in 1964, and enjoyed a successful marriage of over half a century.
“After his death in March of 2022, she began to realize that she could still connect with him and continues to do so to this day through the 'secret language of the universe' as described by Laura Lynne Jackson in her book Signs: The Secret Language of the Universe.
“If you have enjoyed reading this story, please consider supporting the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in Kenya, Africa. It is the first indigenously run elephant sanctuary and their work is unbelievably important in rearing and rehabilitating orphaned and abandoned elephant calves and releasing these amazing animals back into the wild. The website is: https://www.reteti.org.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary O'Farrell’s new book shares an enjoyable balance of true love, devotion, and the unseen.
Consumers can purchase “Not Here, Present Elsewhere: My Messages from Michael” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Not Here, Present Elsewhere: My Messages from Michael,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories