Authors Tanya R. Taylor and Ayanna R. Taylor’s New Book, "Help! My Nana Looks Funny," is Designed to Help Young Readers Recognize When a Loved One is Having a Stroke
Recent release “Help! My Nana Looks Funny,” from Covenant Books authors Tanya R. Taylor and Ayanna R. Taylor, follows a young girl who is often looked after by her Nana. Whenever Nana forgets to take her medication, she runs the risk of having a stroke, which causes her to look funny, so the young girl must be aware of the signs and symptoms of a stroke so she can get Nana the help she needs.
Clarksdale, MS, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tanya R. Taylor and Ayanna R. Taylor, a mother-daughter team who believe in commitment to service and the community, have completed their new book, “Help! My Nana Looks Funny”: centers around a young girl who is looked after by her grandmother every day after school and learns what to do when her grandmother might need emergency help.
“‘HELP! My Nana Looks Funny’ is an informational learning and teaching book dedicated to all nanas, memaws, lao laos, and abuelas who care for their grandchildren on a daily basis,” write Tanya and Ayanna. “Managing chronic illnesses and children rearing during golden years can have its challenges. Grandmothers are an extension of parenting. In this book, Nana is a grandmother who helps care for her granddaughter after school. Nana has high blood pressure and takes medicine to control it, but sometimes, Nana forgets. Her granddaughter acts FAST when Nana starts to look funny. This book teaches household members what to do with pictures, explanations, and health information to keep on hand in case of an emergency.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tanya R. Taylor and Ayanna R. Taylor’s new book is inspired by Tanya’s experiences in being raised primarily by her grandmother, which gave her understanding of the struggles of generational child rearing while balancing chronic illnesses. Through sharing this educational story, Tanya and Ayanna hope to help save lives by helping to make young readers aware of the signs of a stroke, and how to act quickly in the event of one.
Readers can purchase “Help! My Nana Looks Funny” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
