Authors Tanya R. Taylor and Ayanna R. Taylor’s New Book, "Help! My Nana Looks Funny," is Designed to Help Young Readers Recognize When a Loved One is Having a Stroke

Recent release “Help! My Nana Looks Funny,” from Covenant Books authors Tanya R. Taylor and Ayanna R. Taylor, follows a young girl who is often looked after by her Nana. Whenever Nana forgets to take her medication, she runs the risk of having a stroke, which causes her to look funny, so the young girl must be aware of the signs and symptoms of a stroke so she can get Nana the help she needs.