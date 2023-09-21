Author Samantha Kosel’s New Book, "Dinah," is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Celebrates the Immense Joy Pets Bring Into the Lives of Their Owners
Recent release “Dinah,” from Page Publishing author Samantha Kosel, is a delightful children’s story about a family of cats who each find their forever homes, bringing endless happiness to the lives of their new owners.
New York, NY, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Samantha Kosel has completed her new book, “Dinah”: a joyful children’s story that highlights the love shared between pets and their forever families.
Author Samantha Kosel is a special education teacher from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is a proud mother and dedicated educator. She wrote this story after her childhood cat, Dinah, passed over the rainbow bridge. She hopes to share the love and joy that pets bring to all our lives.
Author Samantha Kosel writes, “One day, a mother cat had five lovable kittens. She had a brown kitten, two white kittens, a gray kitten, and a little black kitten with white on her little chest and her little paws.”
Published by Page Publishing, Samantha Kosel’s lovely tale features bright and colorful illustrations that help to bring the story and its characters to life.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Dinah” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
