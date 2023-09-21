Author Nova White’s New Book, "Novela," is About a Small-Town African American Girl Growing Up in the Early 1950s with a Great Desire to Have a Better Life
Recent release “Novela,” from Page Publishing author Nova White, follows a small-town African American girl who wants to learn about the contributions of African Americans to America other than being slaves.
Waukegan, IL, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nova White, who grew up in a small Midwestern town during the early 1950s, has completed her new book, “Novela”: a compelling work based on a true story.
Novela wanted to live in a world where all people were truly treated as equals and showed respect to all races of people. She wanted to see a world where people simply looked at one another’s hearts and intelligence and not the color of their skin. She knew that world was out there, and she was going to find it no matter what. She understood that it would be a difficult journey, yet she would seek it at all costs.
Author Nova White was one of eight children and the third eldest child to be born. The family was quite poor in wealth; however, they had a strong upbringing in the church. She was inquisitive about how other people lived and desired to have a much better life. She worked hard in school and earned a BA in psychology. The town in which she grew up had very few professional individuals—only a few teachers, one store owner, a couple of bar owners, and a mortician. She wanted to become a psychologist but did not have enough money to continue college, so she ended up in a sales career. She became the sales manager for a publication in Honolulu, Hawaii.
White writes, “Novela was the third child born to a single mom in a small town in the Midwest during the early 1950s, and her name was Tina. Novela and her two brothers were soon joined by a new baby sister. By this time, Novela was three years old. The baby was a pretty little thing, but all she did was cry, and that was quite annoying to Novela. The eldest brother would feed the baby her bottle and change her diapers when their mom was out of the house. Tina would never leave the children home alone except for a short period of time. There was an older woman she had as a babysitter that the children would be left with whenever Tina was going to be away for a long period of time or in the night hours. They would be left with Mrs. Jones, who was a widow and enjoyed children because she had none of her own. The children always had an adventurous time at her home because it was much larger than theirs, and there were lots of things to do when they were at Mrs. Jones. She would often bake them cookies, cakes, or pies.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nova White’s impactful tale invites readers to join Novela on her journey of discovery.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Novela" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
