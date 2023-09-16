Ferag Opens Up New Opportunities with Used Equipment in the Printing Industry
The printing industry is currently experiencing disruption that is forcing many printing plants to close their doors. As a result, second-hand post-press processing systems are available on the market for further use. In this changing industry, Ferag, as an established manufacturer, is clearly committed to its customers and supports companies and partners in taking advantage of these new opportunities.
Somerset, NJ, September 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- When print shops close, it is not uncommon for a piece of press history to come to an end. Where daily, weekly, trade and association newspapers, advertising supplements and customer magazines were printed for decades, the plants stand still. An emotional reality for those affected, but at the same time an opportunity. After all, in the world of the printing industry and publishing houses, information spreads quickly and so those involved rapidly learn of a site closure. Since the equipment is often still in excellent condition, continued use can satisfy needs in many respects.
And this is precisely where Ferag's expertise comes in: The company arranges direct sales of the equipment if required and focuses on the services, which are offered on a customized basis depending on the customer's needs. This includes the relocation and reconstruction of the equipment at the new site, its evaluation and adaptation, as well as the possibility of reconfigurations, retrofits, upgrades, overhauls and service packages that significantly increase the service life of the newly acquired machines. Our own sales, engineering and service teams accompany and support all steps and measures up to the re-commissioning of the equipment, plus operator and maintenance training at the new location.
Decades of expertise and a global network create clear advantages for customers considering the purchase and use of second-hand post-press processing systems.
· Ferag has extensive knowledge and experience as the manufacturer of the machines.
· Ferag has access to all original documents and technical records of the machines.
· Ferag is able to evaluate the used equipment condition, perform system analyses and make concrete suggestions for improvement.
· Ferag's engineering team has the knowledge and skills to integrate individual
machines, sub-systems and entire processing lines into existing production sites.
· Customers benefit from an all-round carefree package, including system engineering, professional project management, logistical support and technical service.
· The extensive range of spare parts supply ensures the smooth functioning of the systems.
· Ferag provides access to the equipments’ software and can make updates and adjustments to both hardware and software.
· The Swiss family-owned company is known for its high quality: Thus, only original spare parts are used. Through its worldwide network, Ferag can support its customers in the procurement of spare parts.
· In many cases, electronic components are no longer available on the market due to obsolesence. Ferag offers retrofits and modernizations and thus brings the systems up to date.
Ferag is committed to further expanding its services in the printing industry and providing customers with a comprehensive range of services. With over 65 years of experience in the industry, the company remains committed to the printing industry and strives to deliver the quality and world-class service that customers expect. The passion and commitment to this industry is unwavering. Together with customers and partners, Ferag is ready to move into a new future with the goal of continuing to support the printing industry with innovative solutions and proven expertise while meeting changing needs.
