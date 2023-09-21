FLS Shortlisted for Innovator of the Year at the UK Affordable Housing Awards
Scheduling specialist FLS - FAST LEAN SMART is celebrating reaching the shortlist for Innovator of the Year at the Affordable Housing Awards, supported by Unlock Net Zero. FLS develops AI-powered, sustainable and innovative scheduling and routing solutions that meet the modern needs of social landlords and their subcontractors. The Awards recognise efforts to "deliver great outcomes for tenants and residents" and are judged by tenants and experts from their individual fields.
Reading, United Kingdom, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Multi-award winning solution FLS VISITOUR is driving innovation across more than 500,000 homes, partnering with UK and European affordable housing providers to deliver huge productivity improvements for field-based housing operations.
Customers including Your Housing Group, Axis Europe, Amey (Ministry of Defense housing repairs) and HomeServe, are closing up to 30% more jobs per day per field operative, lowering costs and achieving soaring tenant satisfaction scores by getting to appointments quicker. Schedules are automatically created with a greater opportunity for a first-time fix. Embedded route plans are designed to save fuel and CO2 emissions, with fewer miles driven per job.
Using its wider sector expertise with telcos, infrastructure, engineering, logistics and manufacturing, FLS continues to grow across the UK housing sector, as it deploys its best-of-breed, real-time dynamic route planning software FLS VISITOUR enabling the intelligent optimisation of schedules and resources.
Jeremy Squire, UK Managing Director, FLS – FAST LEAN SMART said; "The FLS team are delighted to be announced as Finalists for this inaugural Affordable Housing Awards, showcasing innovation and excellence across the UK housing sector. Our technology is leading the way, ensuring huge gains in the dynamic, real-time scheduling of repairs and maintenance, and other field-based teams. We look forward to the Awards ceremony and continuing to drive innovation in field service for housing providers and their contractors."
About FLS – FAST LEAN SMART
FLS VISITOUR's ground-breaking dispatching delivers lightning-fast embedded route optimisation, which is continually updating in the background to provide the most efficient route for repairs and maintenance operatives, gas teams, voids surveyors, compliance inspectors, rent, and housing officers. FLS uses time-of-day traffic based speed profiles and geocoded mapping to plan exact routes that operatives can reliably achieve on time.
FLS continues to grow throughout the UK, working with Amey Secure Infrastructure, Your Housing Group, Axis Europe PLC, JLA Group and HomeServe, providing best-of-breed scheduling solutions.
A recent customer satisfaction survey ranked FLS among the highest rated field force scheduling on the market with a 9.6 out of 10 rating.
For more about FLS, visit: www.fastleansmart.com/en/
Contact
James Alex Waldron
+44 1183 800189
https://www.fastleansmart.com/en/
FLS – FAST LEAN SMART is part of the Solvares Group and the press representative for the UK market.
