FLS Shortlisted for Innovator of the Year at the UK Affordable Housing Awards

Scheduling specialist FLS - FAST LEAN SMART is celebrating reaching the shortlist for Innovator of the Year at the Affordable Housing Awards, supported by Unlock Net Zero. FLS develops AI-powered, sustainable and innovative scheduling and routing solutions that meet the modern needs of social landlords and their subcontractors. The Awards recognise efforts to "deliver great outcomes for tenants and residents" and are judged by tenants and experts from their individual fields.