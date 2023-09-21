Author Dr. Richard A. Olson’s New Book, "The Border Agent Strikes," Follows a US Border Agent Who Must Battle Against an Unknown Enemy to Save America and the President
Recent release “The Border Agent Strikes,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dr. Richard A. Olson, is a mesmerizing story that centers around Scott Lund, a US Border Patrol agent who takes a leave of absence after witnessing his partner's death. But during this time, Lund uncovers a plot by a dangerous group to capture America's president and becomes the only one capable of saving him.
Mapleton, IL, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Richard A. Olson, a loving family man as well as a Doctor of Chiropractic and Acupuncture, has completed his new book “The Border Agent Strikes”: a gripping action-packed tale that centers around a US Border Patrol agent who gets swept up in a massive operation to kidnap the president of the United States and must fight back against a shadowy foreign organization to save him.
Dr. Richard A. Olson was born in Moline, Illinois, author Dr. Richard A. Olson is a former rock drummer, mixed martial artist, bodybuilder, and car mechanic, as well as the author of ‘1930’s Nick Stihl’ Private Investigator series. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Olson enjoys hiking, swimming, bicycling, bonfires, and golf. The author also enjoys reading and has spent a lifetime reading old and new books, pulp magazines, and comics. In his spare time, he enjoys listening to old radio shows and watches film noir movies, Westerns, and vintage TV shows. Richard is a godly, born again Christian.
“Meet Scott Lund, US Border Patrol agent, the hero and hope of the future. Men want to be like him, women want to be with him, and children look up to and admire him,” writes Dr. Olson. “In this first amazing super adventure, it's man versus an army with the president's life at stake.
“In this thriller full of suspense and intrigue, Lund is on what should have been a routine patrol, but he witnesses his partner's death. Depressed, battered, and broken, he takes leave to regroup. While on vacation, Scott rescues a drowning boy and is befriended by the boy's Black family.
“Scott finally accepts the family's invitation and attends a megachurch that is led by a Hispanic pastor. The president of the United States is scheduled to speak to the congregation. An Asian army invades the church to capture the president. Scott is tossed into this action-adventure against an evil dragon colonel. Scott rescues a mysterious beautiful woman who accompanies him throughout this wild roller-coaster ride.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Dr. Richard A. Olson’s riveting tale will take readers on a wild ride as they follow agent Lund as he rises up to the challenge and grows into a true leader, fighting for victory and justice against a dangerous enemy. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, Dr. Olson weaves an unforgettable tale that’s sure to leave readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Border Agent Strikes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
