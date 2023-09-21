Author Dr. Richard A. Olson’s New Book, "The Border Agent Strikes," Follows a US Border Agent Who Must Battle Against an Unknown Enemy to Save America and the President

Recent release “The Border Agent Strikes,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dr. Richard A. Olson, is a mesmerizing story that centers around Scott Lund, a US Border Patrol agent who takes a leave of absence after witnessing his partner's death. But during this time, Lund uncovers a plot by a dangerous group to capture America's president and becomes the only one capable of saving him.