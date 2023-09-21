Ismael Lahens’s Newly Released “The Benefits of Suffering: God Is Too Good to Make You Suffer” is a Thoughtful Discussion of the Blessings in the Lessons
“The Benefits of Suffering: God Is Too Good to Make You Suffer,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ismael Lahens, is a powerful reminder of the human condition and God’s boundless gifts to mankind.
Asbury Park, NJ, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Benefits of Suffering: God Is Too Good to Make You Suffer”: a potent discussion of the realities of sin and suffering. “The Benefits of Suffering: God Is Too Good to Make You Suffer” is the creation of published author Ismael Lahens, a native of Haiti with an educational background in civil engineering, architecture, and education.
Lahens shares, “God created humans to live a life of happiness free from stress, suffering, and death for eternity. But humans, with the freedom of choice, choose suffering and death and go against God’s will (humans have sinned).
“Suffering becomes part of human life. Thus, the human can do nothing good, nothing beautiful, and nothing spectacular or famous without sacrifice or suffering. And when human does evil, he makes others suffer.
“After reading this book, you will realize that without suffering, the world would have more handicaps, more suicides, and more deaths. The world population would be much lower than it is today. Without suffering, life would be worried and more anxious. And, in this world, suffering is a human necessity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ismael Lahens’s new book will challenge readers out of their complacencies to a new awareness of that our suffering is not God’s fault, and in this world, even the most painful suffering, when sick, is better for the body. Without suffering, humankind’s life would be worried and very anxious.
Consumers can purchase “The Benefits of Suffering: God Is Too Good to Make You Suffer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Benefits of Suffering: God Is Too Good to Make You Suffer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
