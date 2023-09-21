Jean Foster’s Newly Released "My God Moments" is a Poignant Reflection on Life’s Ups and Downs
“My God Moments,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jean Foster, is a touching memoir that takes readers to the heart of a woman’s journey to finding connection with God.
Shreveport, LA, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My God Moments”: a thoughtful autobiographical reflection. “My God Moments” is the creation of published author Jean Foster, a proud mother of three who enjoys a career in accounting.
Foster shares, “This is a story of an ordinary woman who finds God. As she is meeting challenges in life, she finds God answers prayers and does miracles. God leads her in lessons of emotional healing and spiritual warfare.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jean Foster’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the soul as readers reflect on a deeply personal journey.
Consumers can purchase “My God Moments” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My God Moments,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
