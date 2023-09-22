Dr. Stephanie Ellsworth’s Newly Released "Endeavoring For Unity" is an Empowering Message of the Power of Working as One
“Endeavoring For Unity,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Stephanie Ellsworth, is a thoughtful dissertation on the realities of unity from a dynamic perspective that examines the concept of true connection.
Bullhead City, AZ, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Endeavoring For Unity”: a thought-provoking exploration of a key foundational tenet of Christianity. “Endeavoring For Unity” is the creation of published author Dr. Stephanie Ellsworth, a dedicated wife, mother, and mima- grandma who received her doctorate in theology in 2021 from Life Point Christian University.
Dr. Ellsworth shares, “Jesus was in unity with the Father and the Holy Spirit. Functioning as one, They accomplished the vision/purpose of God.
“Unity takes the submission of one’s free will to fulfill an agreed goal or vision. As a result, you can have a purposeful marriage, excel in your job, business, or sports team, be productive in your schools, and grow the kingdom of God. Unity is powerful!
“Unity does not mean blind submission to do things against God and against man. However, being in unity with a group of people, your toes will be stepped on. Therefore, maintaining unity takes endurance, patience, and humility.
“Anything can be accomplished when people are in unity. God stated in Genesis that the people were one, in agreement, and in one language. Therefore, nothing they imagined they could do would be impossible for them (Genesis 11:6).
“Endeavoring for Unity breaks down the pieces of life and self-life to help equip a person so that no God-given vision or purpose will be without fulfillment.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Stephanie Ellsworth’s new book will challenge and encourage readers as they consider how the efforts of unity can promote us at a personal, spiritual, and community level.
Consumers can purchase “Endeavoring For Unity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Endeavoring For Unity,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Ellsworth shares, “Jesus was in unity with the Father and the Holy Spirit. Functioning as one, They accomplished the vision/purpose of God.
“Unity takes the submission of one’s free will to fulfill an agreed goal or vision. As a result, you can have a purposeful marriage, excel in your job, business, or sports team, be productive in your schools, and grow the kingdom of God. Unity is powerful!
“Unity does not mean blind submission to do things against God and against man. However, being in unity with a group of people, your toes will be stepped on. Therefore, maintaining unity takes endurance, patience, and humility.
“Anything can be accomplished when people are in unity. God stated in Genesis that the people were one, in agreement, and in one language. Therefore, nothing they imagined they could do would be impossible for them (Genesis 11:6).
“Endeavoring for Unity breaks down the pieces of life and self-life to help equip a person so that no God-given vision or purpose will be without fulfillment.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Stephanie Ellsworth’s new book will challenge and encourage readers as they consider how the efforts of unity can promote us at a personal, spiritual, and community level.
Consumers can purchase “Endeavoring For Unity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Endeavoring For Unity,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories