Alma L. Adams’s New Book, "Wedding Extravaganza Magazine: Wedding Planning, Ideas, and Wedding Day Sequence," Offers Exciting Wedding Planning Tips and Tricks
Grantsville, UT, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alma L. Adams, who was born in Santa Ana, California, has completed her most recent book, “Wedding Extravaganza Magazine: Wedding Planning, Ideas, and Wedding Day Sequence”: an engaging, easy-to-read guidebook for engaged couples that makes wedding planning fun and exciting.
Adams writes, “You found the right guy, and you’ve set a date. In selecting your bridal gown, keep in mind the time of year and formality of your wedding. Weather is also a good thing to consider. In cold weather, it is smart to have long sleeves. Looking at bridal magazines will let you compare the various styles and colors. If you see a gown you like, call boutiques in town to see if they carry that line. Always try on a gown before ordering. You can rarely see, buy, and take home the exact size and color gown that you want. It needs to be ordered from the dress manufacturer by the bridal shop. It is sewn after you order it. Because other bride’s orders are ahead of yours, you can understand the necessity of ordering your gown early. It’s wise to have your order in at least seven to eight months before your wedding day.”
Published by Fulton Books, Alma L. Adams’s book offers valuable insight into the wedding planning process to help couples make sure that their special day is as seamless as possible.
Readers who wish to experience this helpful work can purchase “Wedding Extravaganza Magazine: Wedding Planning, Ideas, and Wedding Day Sequence” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
