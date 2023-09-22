Steven Kamlet’s New Book, "Isfjell Point," Centers Around a Group of Friends Who Head Off to Help Save Wildlife in the Arctic with Their Camp Swim Coach, Scuba Steve
Merrick, NY, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Steven Kamlet, a loving husband and proud father of two daughters, as well as a professional scuba diver, has completed his most recent book, “Isfjell Point”: a delightful tale that follows five friends who head off on an exciting scuba diving adventure with their leader Scuba Steve, who enlists them all for a very important mission in the Arctic Ocean.
Also known as Scuba Steve, author Steven Kamlet’s first priority is his family, and in his spare time he enjoys staying as active as possible through swimming, running marathons, mountain biking, amongst other activities. The author has been found scuba diving on five continents, dozens of countries, and many of the most remote islands around the world in all kinds of conditions: oceans, lakes, daytime, nighttime, warm tropical waters, and in subfreezing temperatures under thick sheets of ice. Kamlet has seen many things, such as beautiful fish, turtles, whales, sharks, war planes, and sunken ships of all kinds and sizes, but he continues to search for the ever-elusive sunken treasure. Of all the things Scuba likes to do, teaching swimming to children at summer camp is his favorite.
Kamlet writes, “In ‘The Tales of Scuba Steve: Isfjell Point,’ once again we find Ben and his friends excited to get the camp day started. Unfortunately for Oliver, he finds himself on thin ice with Mr. Stu and his day will not begin as expected.
“Oliver, along with Ben, Danielle, Ava and Al quickly head to swim eager to see where Scuba Steve is taking them and what kind of adventure he has planned for the day. With the usual razzle-dazzle they end up in a place unlike anywhere they have seen. Or felt! Getting out of the water, everyone noticed the same thing. It was cold. Very cold. They find themselves experiencing unique phenomena, meeting new animal friends and witnessing a global problem.”
Published by Fulton Books, Steven Kamlet’s book is the third entry in the author’s “The Tales of Scuba Steve” series, which pays tribute to the children who have inspired him on a daily basis for the past thirty-seven summers. With charming and colorful artwork to help bring Kamlet’s story to life, “Isfjell Point” will help to bring the thrills and adventures of scuba diving to readers of all ages and backgrounds and leave them ready for more captivating scuba diving stories.
“Kamlet crafts the story with wit, humor, and creative flair that keeps the reader guessing with every twist and turn.” – Literary Titan
A must-read for young audiences, encouraging them to explore the world around them and take an active role in preserving it.” – Literary Titan
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Isfjell Point” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
