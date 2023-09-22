Olivia Grace’s New Book, "The Kingdom of Fable: Book One," Centers Around Allura, a Young Woman Who Becomes Drawn Into a Brewing Conflict Only She Can Put a Stop to
New York, NY, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Olivia Grace, who began writing at the age of sixteen, has completed her most recent book, “The Kingdom of Fable: Book One”: a thrilling fantasy that follows a young woman whose future is brought into question when her intended mate falls for another. Now having caught the eyes of other potential mates, Allura finds herself in the middle of a love triangle, with a far more pressing conflict on the horizon.
Originally from Kentucky, author Olivia Grace currently resides in Michigan, but still considers herself a Southern girl at heart. Backed by the incredible support of her family, the author’s best friend is her very own sister, and their relationship has inspired many of the close friendships between the author’s characters.
“Allura Peterson always thought she knew how her life was going to play out. She’d seen it hundreds of times,” writes Olivia. “Turn eighteen, meet mate, move out, start her life. It was almost a step by step everyone had repeated to her throughout her life. Little did she know Fate and the Moon Goddess had other plans for her life. Her mate was in love with another…and wanted nothing to do with her at all.
“Rejection was not done with a mere few words and tears. It was an extensive process, a medicine, a ceremony, an elixir that would rip your soul from your mate’s. Rejections were not common and often never successful. Madness and death were popular outcomes. Only one person had ever survived the process, and he was about to turn Allura’s world upside down.
“Elias Wright needs a mate. No, not his destined mate. She rejected him for a fling she claimed was true love. Now he had to look toward the future, and that meant a Luna for his people. Allura is smart, sexy, and everything a male could ask for. His cousin’s destined mate had her own gravitational pull that called to his soul. But Elias wasn’t the only one who had his eyes on Allura. A war is coming, and Allura is in the center of it all.”
Published by Fulton Books, Olivia Grace’s book is a captivating ride that will transport readers to faraway lands with excitement and danger lurking around every corner. As Allura’s story unfolds, will she manage to forge her own destiny? And, more importantly, will she save the world, or help to destroy it?
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Kingdom of Fable: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
