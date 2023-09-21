Author Wright Smith’s New Book, "The Legend of Christmoose," is a Delightful Story About a Moose That Wants to Become One of Santa’s Prized Reindeer
Recent release “The Legend of Christmoose,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wright Smith, is an exciting new twist on a classic holiday tale, introducing an ambitious moose who hopes to join the ranks of Santa’s famous reindeer.
Belville, NC, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wright Smith, who was born and raised in Eastern North Carolina, has completed his new book, “The Legend of Christmoose”: a joyful Christmas story about a moose who longs to be one of Santa’s all-important reindeer.
Author Wright Smith graduated from Wake Forest University and currently resides in Wilmington, North Carolina. A self-employed businessman for over 50 years, Mr. Smith has ventured into the arena of Children’s Books, and has written what is sure to become the next Christmas Classic.
Smith writes, “Christmoose grew up desperately wanting to be one of Santa’s reindeer. Every year on Christmas Eve, he would watch Santa and his reindeer leave to deliver toys to children throughout the world. And every year he would tell his two closest friends, Christmouse and Merry Moose, about his secret wish—to be one of Santa’s reindeer. The three best friends would pretend that Christmoose was one of Santa’s reindeer, by having Christmoose pull them through the snow in a homemade sleigh.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wright Smith’s festive tale features illustrations by Todd Pearl, an accomplished illustrator and award-winning graphic designer. From illustrating children’s books to designing corporate mascots, he prides himself in his ability to create characters for his various projects.
“Creating ‘Christmoose’ and his cast of characters was a lot of fun,” says Pearl.
Pearl and his wife, Lisa, live in Clawson, Michigan, just outside his hometown of Detroit.
Readers who wish to experience this holly-jolly work can purchase “The Legend of Christmoose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
