Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety Receives Warm Literary Welcome
Austin, TX, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Author's new book receives a warm literary welcome.
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Animals book "Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety" by Jennie Chen and Giselle Nevada, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0CGVSCJS2.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
Reviewed By Anne-Marie Reynolds for Readers' Favorite
“Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety by Jennie Chen and Giselle Nevada is A Kid's Guide to Safe Dog Interactions. Meet Lora and CJ and their lovable pets, Porter and Midge. Porter is a Mastiff, and Midge is a Greater Swiss Mountain dog, and they and their owners want to teach you how to approach and interact with dogs of all breeds and sizes. This is an illustrated rhyming story that shows children how to be calm, ask permission from owners before touching their pets, and how to “tell” a dog they are safe with you. If your kids love dogs and they want to learn how to become responsible owners, this is the book for you.
"Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety by Jennie Chen and Giselle Nevada is a fantastic book to teach kids how to interact safely with dogs. Too often, we see children running up to strange dogs and stroking or grabbing hold of them without a thought for the animal or their own safety. Written in rhyme, this story has some lovely illustrations to teach kids the right way to approach and pet a dog, not just a strange one but their own family pets, too. This isn’t just for kids, though. Too many parents allow their kids to approach strange dogs and then berate the owner when the dog snaps, without a thought for the fact that their kid’s actions may have scared the animal. I wish there were more books like this; they are such valuable reading material and really should be introduced to kids at school as well as at home."
You can learn more about Jennie Chen and Giselle Nevada and "Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety" at http://porterandmidge.com where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Animals book "Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety" by Jennie Chen and Giselle Nevada, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0CGVSCJS2.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
Reviewed By Anne-Marie Reynolds for Readers' Favorite
“Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety by Jennie Chen and Giselle Nevada is A Kid's Guide to Safe Dog Interactions. Meet Lora and CJ and their lovable pets, Porter and Midge. Porter is a Mastiff, and Midge is a Greater Swiss Mountain dog, and they and their owners want to teach you how to approach and interact with dogs of all breeds and sizes. This is an illustrated rhyming story that shows children how to be calm, ask permission from owners before touching their pets, and how to “tell” a dog they are safe with you. If your kids love dogs and they want to learn how to become responsible owners, this is the book for you.
"Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety by Jennie Chen and Giselle Nevada is a fantastic book to teach kids how to interact safely with dogs. Too often, we see children running up to strange dogs and stroking or grabbing hold of them without a thought for the animal or their own safety. Written in rhyme, this story has some lovely illustrations to teach kids the right way to approach and pet a dog, not just a strange one but their own family pets, too. This isn’t just for kids, though. Too many parents allow their kids to approach strange dogs and then berate the owner when the dog snaps, without a thought for the fact that their kid’s actions may have scared the animal. I wish there were more books like this; they are such valuable reading material and really should be introduced to kids at school as well as at home."
You can learn more about Jennie Chen and Giselle Nevada and "Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety" at http://porterandmidge.com where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Contact
Raise the Woof PressContact
Giselle Nevada
(512) 710-7932
porterandmidge.com
Giselle Nevada
(512) 710-7932
porterandmidge.com
Categories