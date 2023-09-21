Author Pam Claborn’s New Book, "The Bed That Swallowed Grammy," is a Riveting Story of a Grandmother Who Finds Herself in a Jam When a Special Murphy Bed Nearly Eats Her
Recent release “The Bed That Swallowed Grammy,” from Covenant Books author Pam Claborn, is a charming tale that follows five children, all of whom are disappointed in the rain spoiling their upcoming camping trip with their grandparents. Despite the rain, Grammy suggests camping out in the camper parked safely in the driveway, but when they do, the camper bed decides to make the evening interesting.
San Angelo, TX, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pam Claborn, a retired school secretary of thirty years, has completed her new book, “The Bed That Swallowed Grammy”: an adorable story of a grandmother whose plan to take her five grandchildren to camp out during a storm in her camper trailer goes comically awry.
Born in Monahans, Texas, author Pam Claborn has been married to her husband, Brook, for forty-four years. They have three grown children, and have been blessed with five grandchildren, who the author says are the strawberries to her ice cream. Currently, Claborn lives with her husband in San Angelo, Texas.
“Grammy and Papaw have the camper packed up to go on a big camping trip with the grandchildren,” writes Claborn. “The rain comes, the thunder roars, and the mud gets deep. Plans change, but the adventure has just begun when something unexpected happens inside the camper. When Grammy is reading books to the children, things go flying, and kids bail out of ‘The Bed That Swallows Grammy.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pam Claborn’s new book is inspired by true events, and will delight readers of all ages with its zany antics and colorful artwork, leaving readers wanting more of Grammy’s wacky misadventures.
Readers can purchase “The Bed That Swallowed Grammy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born in Monahans, Texas, author Pam Claborn has been married to her husband, Brook, for forty-four years. They have three grown children, and have been blessed with five grandchildren, who the author says are the strawberries to her ice cream. Currently, Claborn lives with her husband in San Angelo, Texas.
“Grammy and Papaw have the camper packed up to go on a big camping trip with the grandchildren,” writes Claborn. “The rain comes, the thunder roars, and the mud gets deep. Plans change, but the adventure has just begun when something unexpected happens inside the camper. When Grammy is reading books to the children, things go flying, and kids bail out of ‘The Bed That Swallows Grammy.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pam Claborn’s new book is inspired by true events, and will delight readers of all ages with its zany antics and colorful artwork, leaving readers wanting more of Grammy’s wacky misadventures.
Readers can purchase “The Bed That Swallowed Grammy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories