Author Pam Claborn’s New Book, "The Bed That Swallowed Grammy," is a Riveting Story of a Grandmother Who Finds Herself in a Jam When a Special Murphy Bed Nearly Eats Her

Recent release “The Bed That Swallowed Grammy,” from Covenant Books author Pam Claborn, is a charming tale that follows five children, all of whom are disappointed in the rain spoiling their upcoming camping trip with their grandparents. Despite the rain, Grammy suggests camping out in the camper parked safely in the driveway, but when they do, the camper bed decides to make the evening interesting.