Author James T. Hollin Jr’s New Book, "Spirituality, Culturism, and the Phantom: The Mystique of the Skies, as Heaven or Hell," Explores the Author's Aviation Career
Recent release “Spirituality, Culturism, and the Phantom: The Mystique of the Skies, as Heaven or Hell,” from Covenant Books author James T. Hollin Jr, is a compelling autobiography detailing various moments from the author's career as a pilot for both the Air Force and commercial airlines, and the ways in which his love of flight and the lessons he learned along the way forever shaped his life.
Fayetteville, GA, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James T. Hollin Jr, a former military aviator and experienced airline pilot, has completed his new book, “Spirituality, Culturism, and the Phantom: The Mystique of the Skies, as Heaven or Hell”: a compelling memoir detailing various moments from the author’s piloting career that show how flying proved to be not only a mental and physical exercise, but spiritual as well for him.
Author James T. Hollin Jr. was raised in the quiet desert town of Yuma, Arizona, during the 1950s and 1960s. A graduate of the University of Arizona, he received a BS degree in aerospace engineering, and flew as a U.S. Air Force pilot for almost five years, including a six-month tour in South Korea, and a year combat tour as a forward air controller, flying over South Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. Later in his career, Captain Hollin flew as a Delta Air Lines pilot for thirty-one years. With the airline, Captain Hollin flew several aircraft types, including the DC-9, Convair-880, the Boeing-727, 757, and 767, the Lockheed L-1011, McDonnell-Douglas MD-11, retiring as a Boeing-777 captain. Captain Hollin also has a law degree and currently is self-employed part-time as a registered patent attorney. He occasionally performs voluntary work with the Tuskegee Airmen Inc.
Hollin Jr. writes, “Welcome to my story. Within these pages is presented a collection of memoirs, facts, and aerial thoughts that have been stored deep in my soul. All these pertain to the joy of flight and the continuous appreciation of life, both of which I have experienced in the air and on the ground.
“Life is for the living, and when one commits mistakes and errors, hopefully, he or she can keep on living, physically and spiritually, and forgive oneself, as one has been forgiven. Flying as a crewmember is an innate, ongoing challenge to perform perfectly and cooperate with another person. When, not if, you make errors, realize that a Divine power has been watching over you, possibly directing your gaze in the right direction or tuning your hearing to the right frequency to catch an impending, perilous circumstance in flight. Flying solo is even more critical because you have no feedback nor input from someone in your presence who may give guidance or alert you to an impending problem.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James T. Hollin Jr’s new book describes events illustrating the unpredictable nature of mankind from personal experiences and documented events in the history of aviation. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Hollin Jr weaves an intimate self-portrait that reveals the incredible impact that flying has had on the author’s life, and how flying as a pilot exemplifies the type of selfless leadership that is sorely needed in our world of human frailty.
Readers can purchase “Spirituality, Culturism, and the Phantom: The Mystique of the Skies, as Heaven or Hell” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
