Author James T. Hollin Jr’s New Book, "Spirituality, Culturism, and the Phantom: The Mystique of the Skies, as Heaven or Hell," Explores the Author's Aviation Career

Recent release “Spirituality, Culturism, and the Phantom: The Mystique of the Skies, as Heaven or Hell,” from Covenant Books author James T. Hollin Jr, is a compelling autobiography detailing various moments from the author's career as a pilot for both the Air Force and commercial airlines, and the ways in which his love of flight and the lessons he learned along the way forever shaped his life.