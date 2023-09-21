Author A.A. Higgins’s New Book “The Egyptian Princess and the Lost Treasure” Tells the Riveting Tale of a Young Princess Who Attempts to Find a Legendary Buried Treasure
Recent release “The Egyptian Princess and the Lost Treasure,” from Page Publishing author A.A. Higgins, follows the thrilling adventures of Amarii, a young Egyptian princess who sets out to discover Egypt's long forgotten treasure. With the help of her sidekick, Amarii faces countless dangers and learns valuable lessons about bravery and helping while experiencing the quest of a lifetime.
Fairburn, GA, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A.A. Higgins, a family-oriented writer who was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, has completed his new book, “The Egyptian Princess and the Lost Treasure”: a charming story of a young princess who embarks on a dangerous quest to find a long-hidden treasure, enduring hardships and facing her fears along the way.
“This is a story of an adventurous young princess who loves challenges and taking care of the people in the town,” writes Higgins. “Alongside her is her trusty sidekick and best friend, Zazu, who is a strong and courageous bald eagle. They battle the desert and heat in search of the lost treasure, which has been hidden for many years. Destined to find it, the young princess starts on a dangerous journey to locate the treasure to take back to the people of the town.”
Published by Page Publishing, A.A. Higgins’s enthralling tale was inspired by the love of his own daughter, which prompted him to begin writing a fascinating tale for young readers. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Higgins’s story to life, readers of all ages are sure to be spellbound by “The Egyptian Princess and the Lost Treasure” and want to revisit this epic journey over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Egyptian Princess and the Lost Treasure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
