Author A.A. Higgins’s New Book “The Egyptian Princess and the Lost Treasure” Tells the Riveting Tale of a Young Princess Who Attempts to Find a Legendary Buried Treasure

Recent release “The Egyptian Princess and the Lost Treasure,” from Page Publishing author A.A. Higgins, follows the thrilling adventures of Amarii, a young Egyptian princess who sets out to discover Egypt's long forgotten treasure. With the help of her sidekick, Amarii faces countless dangers and learns valuable lessons about bravery and helping while experiencing the quest of a lifetime.