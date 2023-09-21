Author Bryan "Griz" Feisel’s New Book, "Bowhunting My Way," is a Captivating Account of the Author's Passion for the Outdoors and Personal Methods for Bowhunting
Recent release “Bowhunting My Way,” from Page Publishing author Bryan "Griz" Feisel, is a fascinating memoir that documents the author's experiences in hunting various animals, from white-tailed deer to turkeys and small game animals, through the use of archery weapons only and his own, unique methods he developed over time.
Hudson, WI, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bryan "Griz" Feisel, a retired chemical engineer, has completed his new book, “Bowhunting My Way”: a compelling journey that explores the unique bowhunting methods the author has developed over the years to help him harvest and process all sorts of animals.
Author Bryan “Griz” Feisel has always been passionate about the outdoors and bowhunting, and has harvested mountain lion, black bear, white-tailed deer, and several species of small game mammals as well as birds, all with archery equipment. A self-educated naturalist, the author has endured harsh winter days while ice fishing, cross-country skiing, and hunting, and was a competitive biathlete (skiing and riflery) in his early thirties. Feisel has been married to his wife, Elizabeth, for forty-one years, and together they raised their daughter, Kristen, in the Northwoods and continue to live in their home of thirty-three years in West Central Wisconsin.
“If you are looking for a ‘how-to’ book or an easy way to kill a deer, this is not the book for you,” writes Feisel. “If you want an adventure in bowhunting with archery equipment, read on. This is ‘Bowhunting My Way.’
“From the very first time I picked up that recurve bow and arrows, I realized this was a great sport that had two very important elements that appealed to me—organization and detail. I bought an armguard, a tab, broadheads (yes, two bladed), a bow quiver, and a bunch of other gadgets (like broadhead covers). I became aware that I had to be close to animals to kill them.”
Feisel continues, “This book will explain in detail tactics for killing white-tailed deer and other animals. Topics include, but are not limited to, de-scenting, dress, gear, reading deer sign, how to stay on stand in cold weather, and what to do after the shot.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bryan "Griz" Feisel’s engaging tale will take readers on a riveting journey through the author’s life and his various adventures while bowhunting, from how he first got his start and developed a love for the outdoors, to how he developed his own methods that have brought him great success.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Bowhunting My Way” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Bryan “Griz” Feisel has always been passionate about the outdoors and bowhunting, and has harvested mountain lion, black bear, white-tailed deer, and several species of small game mammals as well as birds, all with archery equipment. A self-educated naturalist, the author has endured harsh winter days while ice fishing, cross-country skiing, and hunting, and was a competitive biathlete (skiing and riflery) in his early thirties. Feisel has been married to his wife, Elizabeth, for forty-one years, and together they raised their daughter, Kristen, in the Northwoods and continue to live in their home of thirty-three years in West Central Wisconsin.
“If you are looking for a ‘how-to’ book or an easy way to kill a deer, this is not the book for you,” writes Feisel. “If you want an adventure in bowhunting with archery equipment, read on. This is ‘Bowhunting My Way.’
“From the very first time I picked up that recurve bow and arrows, I realized this was a great sport that had two very important elements that appealed to me—organization and detail. I bought an armguard, a tab, broadheads (yes, two bladed), a bow quiver, and a bunch of other gadgets (like broadhead covers). I became aware that I had to be close to animals to kill them.”
Feisel continues, “This book will explain in detail tactics for killing white-tailed deer and other animals. Topics include, but are not limited to, de-scenting, dress, gear, reading deer sign, how to stay on stand in cold weather, and what to do after the shot.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bryan "Griz" Feisel’s engaging tale will take readers on a riveting journey through the author’s life and his various adventures while bowhunting, from how he first got his start and developed a love for the outdoors, to how he developed his own methods that have brought him great success.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Bowhunting My Way” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories