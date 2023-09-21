Author Bryan "Griz" Feisel’s New Book, "Bowhunting My Way," is a Captivating Account of the Author's Passion for the Outdoors and Personal Methods for Bowhunting

Recent release “Bowhunting My Way,” from Page Publishing author Bryan "Griz" Feisel, is a fascinating memoir that documents the author's experiences in hunting various animals, from white-tailed deer to turkeys and small game animals, through the use of archery weapons only and his own, unique methods he developed over time.