Author Gary Strakshus’s New Book, "Somebody’s Gonna Lose a Trailer," Shares the Author’s Humorous and Unpredictable Experiences Managing a Trailer Park
Recent release “Somebody’s Gonna Lose a Trailer,” from Page Publishing author Gary Strakshus, shares everything about the author’s experiences, including the humorous, sad, confusing, exhausting, rewarding, and unbelievable.
Hot Springs National Park, AR, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gary Strakshus, a veteran in mobile home park management, has completed his new book, “Somebody’s Gonna Lose a Trailer”: an entertaining work that takes readers into the world of running a trailer park.
Author Gary Strakshus’s specialties include confrontation, repair of any part of any trailer, and choosing the correct renter for a specific rental. Gary’s on-the-job training has stretched on for over forty-five years, and he is still finding solutions for problems of the park. This is Gary’s debut novel. He lives with his wife in the mobile home village located in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Gary writes, “I’ve been at this job for forty-plus years. Owning and managing trailer parks certainly wasn’t what I thought I was going to do with my life. I’d graduated from college with a BS in recreation administration and had been voted into Kappa Delta Pi, an international honor society. Instead of running some park district, I found myself running a trailer park.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gary Strakshus’s unexpected work invites readers to come along on his wild ride of more than four decades managing trailer parks in Arkansas.
Readers who wish to experience this candid work can purchase "Somebody's Gonna Lose a Trailer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
