Author Joshua Mancini’s New Book, "Mind of McDavid," is a Thrilling Science Fiction Story About a Man Who Gets Left Behind on Earth and Works to Reunite with His Family

Recent release “Mind of McDavid,” from Page Publishing author Joshua Mancini, is an exhilarating and audacious science fiction tale that takes place in a future where overpopulation on Earth devastated the planet and forces people to move to another world. When McDavid gets left behind on Earth, he must work together with new allies to reunite with them.