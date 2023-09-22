Author Joshua Mancini’s New Book, "Mind of McDavid," is a Thrilling Science Fiction Story About a Man Who Gets Left Behind on Earth and Works to Reunite with His Family
Recent release “Mind of McDavid,” from Page Publishing author Joshua Mancini, is an exhilarating and audacious science fiction tale that takes place in a future where overpopulation on Earth devastated the planet and forces people to move to another world. When McDavid gets left behind on Earth, he must work together with new allies to reunite with them.
Blue Springs, MO, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joshua Mancini, a student at Blue Springs High School who marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with his high school’s marching band, has completed his new book, “Mind of McDavid”: a gripping and thrilling story about unexpected allies trying to return to their families on a faraway planet.
Author Joshua Mancini opens his story, “From a radio to a robot, the idea of the machine is a metacognition about escapism regarding existence. Comfort is the enemy of progress, and progress is the enemy of perfection. We, the people, blindly follow these rules and then impulsively design machines to do the same. History is filled with these repeating philosophies that we never utterly understand until it is too late. This is that story, for when it’s too late.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joshua Mancini’s electrifying and futuristic tale follows McDavid, who lives on Earth in a future in which overpopulation made the planet unlivable. As a result, a global governing agency made it a priority to transport everyone on Earth to a similar planet ten lightyears away, Kepler. McDavid works at a factory producing the millions of ships needed to transport everyone to the new planet.
When it is finally McDavid and his family’s turn to board a ship, he gets left behind on Earth without his family. McDavid and a group of unlikely allies in similar situations must work together to return to their families. Along the way, they have to stop a group of people who want to stop transportation to Kepler and keep everyone on Earth.
Readers who wish to experience this intoxicating work can purchase “Mind of McDavid” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Joshua Mancini opens his story, “From a radio to a robot, the idea of the machine is a metacognition about escapism regarding existence. Comfort is the enemy of progress, and progress is the enemy of perfection. We, the people, blindly follow these rules and then impulsively design machines to do the same. History is filled with these repeating philosophies that we never utterly understand until it is too late. This is that story, for when it’s too late.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joshua Mancini’s electrifying and futuristic tale follows McDavid, who lives on Earth in a future in which overpopulation made the planet unlivable. As a result, a global governing agency made it a priority to transport everyone on Earth to a similar planet ten lightyears away, Kepler. McDavid works at a factory producing the millions of ships needed to transport everyone to the new planet.
When it is finally McDavid and his family’s turn to board a ship, he gets left behind on Earth without his family. McDavid and a group of unlikely allies in similar situations must work together to return to their families. Along the way, they have to stop a group of people who want to stop transportation to Kepler and keep everyone on Earth.
Readers who wish to experience this intoxicating work can purchase “Mind of McDavid” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories