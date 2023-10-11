Sacchettos, a New Leather Goods Accessory, Launched on Kickstarter Sept. 19: With 3 Sizes, International Women’s Day Gift Package and Support for 3 Women’s Causes
Milwaukee, WI, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cindy-Kay, an empowerment fashion community, launched Sacchettos, a new leather goods accessory, on a 30-day Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign on September 19, 2023. The campaign solves the need for organization in a handbag and transitions to a clutch with essential items intact. Additional items for purchase in the campaign include How to Live a Beautiful Life board book and International Women’s Day 2024 gift package. “Meet Sacchettos: The Beautiful Way to Organize Your Handbag” has a fundraising goal of $180,000.
Beauty and Joy
Sacchettos are a new entrant in leather goods accessories for handbags. Sacchettos (Italian for pouch) organize a person's belongings, reduce the chance of theft, allow a person to easily change handbags without forgetting anything and doubles as a clutch. Initially Sacchettos are available in three sizes with options of two leather colors and two macro floral designs. The company tagline, Beauty & Joy Inside, plays off the beautiful sacchetto inside your handbag or tote. Pull it out to access beauty and joy.
Additional items are available for purchase in the crowdfunding campaign including a new adult board book titled How to Live a Beautiful Life. Board books aren’t just for kids. This one is filled with bright colors, beautiful floral photos and inspirational quotes from Cindy-Kay supporters. Their most well-known contributor is Ann Handley.
Companies interested in planning ahead for gifts for International Women’s Day on March 8, 2024, can purchase a special gift package on the Cindy-Kay Sacchetto Kickstarter campaign. The $50 per person package includes a Cindy-Kay Beauty & Joy t-shirt bundled with a copy of the How to Live a Beautiful Life board book.
Kindness and Compassion
The company will extend kindness and compassion by supporting three women’s causes. Cindy-Kay is committed to helping women in need by donating 50% of future profits to human trafficking survivor recovery, women’s shelters, and legal aid for women.
The Foundation United is leading the charge to end human trafficking, exploitation and abuse. Future donations will help support their mission.
Women’s shelters provide safety, support and empowerment to people affected by domestic abuse. The first shelter to receive donations will be the Joy House in Milwaukee, WI which is part of the Milwaukee Rescue Mission and future donations will expand to other shelters across the country.
The third women’s cause is Legal Aid for Women. Through grants, funding will help cover legal fees in divorce situations where money is not available or is tied up in joint assets.
Empowerment
Super Powers empowers women through a weekly Sunday morning newsletter that offers inspiration to make small changes in 12 life areas to produce life-changing results.
Sacchettos are the leather accessory people will be proud to own and use.
About Kickstarter
Kickstarter is a trusted platform for crowdfunding creative projects – everything from films, games and music to art, design and technology. The mission is to help bring creative projects to life. Since our launch on April 28, 2009, 22 million people have backed a project, $7,545,715,722 has been pledged, and 245,498 projects have been successfully funded.
About Cindy-Kay
Cindy-Kay is an empowerment fashion community selling leather sacchettos and funding three women’s causes to help people who want handbag organization, beauty and joy, and kindness and compassion in the world.
To learn more, visit us at:
https://cindy-kay.com and
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cindy-kay/meet-sacchettos-the-beautiful-way-to-organize-your-handbag?ref=2g8zpr
For Media Relations, please contact:
Cindy-Kay
Cindy Wendland, Founder
Cindy@cindy-kay.com
M. 262-271-1153
Kickstarter – press@kickstarter.com
Beauty and Joy
Sacchettos are a new entrant in leather goods accessories for handbags. Sacchettos (Italian for pouch) organize a person's belongings, reduce the chance of theft, allow a person to easily change handbags without forgetting anything and doubles as a clutch. Initially Sacchettos are available in three sizes with options of two leather colors and two macro floral designs. The company tagline, Beauty & Joy Inside, plays off the beautiful sacchetto inside your handbag or tote. Pull it out to access beauty and joy.
Additional items are available for purchase in the crowdfunding campaign including a new adult board book titled How to Live a Beautiful Life. Board books aren’t just for kids. This one is filled with bright colors, beautiful floral photos and inspirational quotes from Cindy-Kay supporters. Their most well-known contributor is Ann Handley.
Companies interested in planning ahead for gifts for International Women’s Day on March 8, 2024, can purchase a special gift package on the Cindy-Kay Sacchetto Kickstarter campaign. The $50 per person package includes a Cindy-Kay Beauty & Joy t-shirt bundled with a copy of the How to Live a Beautiful Life board book.
Kindness and Compassion
The company will extend kindness and compassion by supporting three women’s causes. Cindy-Kay is committed to helping women in need by donating 50% of future profits to human trafficking survivor recovery, women’s shelters, and legal aid for women.
The Foundation United is leading the charge to end human trafficking, exploitation and abuse. Future donations will help support their mission.
Women’s shelters provide safety, support and empowerment to people affected by domestic abuse. The first shelter to receive donations will be the Joy House in Milwaukee, WI which is part of the Milwaukee Rescue Mission and future donations will expand to other shelters across the country.
The third women’s cause is Legal Aid for Women. Through grants, funding will help cover legal fees in divorce situations where money is not available or is tied up in joint assets.
Empowerment
Super Powers empowers women through a weekly Sunday morning newsletter that offers inspiration to make small changes in 12 life areas to produce life-changing results.
Sacchettos are the leather accessory people will be proud to own and use.
About Kickstarter
Kickstarter is a trusted platform for crowdfunding creative projects – everything from films, games and music to art, design and technology. The mission is to help bring creative projects to life. Since our launch on April 28, 2009, 22 million people have backed a project, $7,545,715,722 has been pledged, and 245,498 projects have been successfully funded.
About Cindy-Kay
Cindy-Kay is an empowerment fashion community selling leather sacchettos and funding three women’s causes to help people who want handbag organization, beauty and joy, and kindness and compassion in the world.
To learn more, visit us at:
https://cindy-kay.com and
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cindy-kay/meet-sacchettos-the-beautiful-way-to-organize-your-handbag?ref=2g8zpr
For Media Relations, please contact:
Cindy-Kay
Cindy Wendland, Founder
Cindy@cindy-kay.com
M. 262-271-1153
Kickstarter – press@kickstarter.com
Contact
Cindy-KayContact
Cindy Wendland
262-271-1153
https://cindy-kay.com/
Cindy Wendland
262-271-1153
https://cindy-kay.com/
Categories