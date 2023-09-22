Author Al Byrne’s New Book, "For Country and Cannabis," is a One-of-a-Kind Memoir That Shares the Author’s Experiences as an Advocate for Therapeutic Cannabis

Recent release “For Country and Cannabis,” from Page Publishing author Al Byrne, documents the experience of a young warrior growing old as a different kind of combatant and his adventure from Boston to the Caribbean, Rhode Island, Vietnam, Hawaii, California, the Indian Ocean, Ohio, Virginia, and Florida.