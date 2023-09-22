Author Linda Winphrie Johnson’s New Book, "Blessed from a Child," is a Compelling and Heartfelt Memoir of the Unbreakable Bond of a Family and God’s Incredible Love
Recent release “Blessed from a Child: Accepting God's Revealed Love with Wisdom and Understanding,” from Page Publishing author Linda Winphrie Johnson, is a powerful and captivating story of how the author survived countless struggles and personal losses to discover a place of peace and spiritual awakening through God’s love and her unwavering faith.
Laurens, SC, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linda Winphrie Johnson, a retired caregiver who was blessed with three children and loves to write in her spare time, has completed her new book, “Blessed from a Child: Accepting God's Revealed Love with Wisdom and Understanding”: a stirring true tale that documents the author’s trials she faced throughout life, from horrific violence to tragic losses and how she persevered through it all to live in God’s abundant grace.
“When I think back to all of the blessings that I have received over the years and the times that God was there for me, I didn’t realize it until now, but that was him working in my life,” writes Linda. “He revealed all of this to me after I was saved. I would like for my readers to know that God was with me all along, through the good and the bad.
“In this book about my life, you will read about many events from my lifetime, including how God brought me through sickness and near-death experiences when I was just a young child. You will also read about the rape that I blocked from my mind, as well as the bad relationships and bad marriages that followed. This is the story of my life: ‘Blessed from a Child.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Winphrie Johnson’s enthralling tale dives deep into the challenges faced by the author that shaped her relationship with others as well as the Lord. Deeply personal and emotionally explosive, the author weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to capture the hearts of readers and reveal the strength and courage that one can find in God to withstand anything. Through sharing her story, Linda hopes to encourage her readers to trust in their Heavenly Father and place their faith and trust in his ultimate guidance and salvation.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Blessed from a Child: Accepting God's Revealed Love with Wisdom and Understanding” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
