Dueling Axes, with Locations in Nevada and Ohio, Scores Top 10 Team Building Service Provider 2023 and Awarded Editor's Choice Designation
Being recognized by Manage HR Magazine for the most "axe-cellent" Team Building Experience is a huge distinction in a city of world class experiences.
Columbus, OH, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dueling Axes' designation as a "must" experience specifically for large groups, in addition to individuals, can be contributed to the unique and exhilarating indoor sport fun that is virtually for all ages which makes it family friendly.
Recognized by Manage HR Magazine, Dueling Axes celebrates being the Top Team Building Service Provider and the "Editor's Choice" designation for 2023. Every experience at Dueling Axes includes safety training by an axe throwing coach before the start of the party's reservation and throughout. The experience can be purely for fun or bring out the competitive side of people as scores can be tracked electronically at the party's reserved table. Axe throwing at Dueling Axes becomes the perfect activity and venue for team building since it brings on a competition leading to laughter, memories, new bonds and unity within employees that cannot always be formed in their workplace.
Dueling Axes embraces strong team enthusiasm within itself therefore it's fitting that they provide a venue to encourage team building to other companies for their employees to gain benefits on communication, trust, workplace satisfaction and more.
Dueling Axes, located in Las Vegas, Nevada; Downtown Columbus, Ohio; and New Albany, Ohio, is a premium axe throwing lounge with a full-service bar, private VIP lanes to cater to larger parties, private buyouts and the option to bring in outside food (each location has specific guidelines to accommodate food requests via the website). The upscale space has been used for birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, holiday parties and corporate/team building events.
To read more about Dueling Axes' title of Top Team Building Service Provider, visit www.managehrmagazine.com/dueling-axes.
For more information on Dueling Axes and their locations, visit www.theduelingaxes.com.
About Dueling Axes at Area15
Originating in Ohio, with locations in Downtown Columbus, New Albany / Gahanna, and now Las Vegas, Nevada, Dueling Axes is the nation’s premiere indoor axe throwing lounge. Satisfying the drive for new experiences, axe throwing is a fun and safe activity for groups of all sizes. Similar to darts, yet beyond exhilarating, guests can experience the unique sport of axe throwing in a safe, comfortable, and modern setting. Let’s face it, you’ve thought of what it would be like to throw an axe – now you have the chance to bring your primal desires to life. With our unique and dedicated approach to the sport, Dueling Axes has created a one-of-a-kind atmosphere and facility that sets us apart from the others. "No beards or flannel required," the Las Vegas branch is located inside AREA15, bringing Columbus’ premier axe-throwing venue to visitors and locals alike in Sin City. Visit their website for more information.
Tyra Bell-Holland
(702)461-4115
duelingaxeslasvegas.com
