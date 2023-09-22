Nervia Cheristin’s Newly Released "Toby" is a Sweet Story of a Special Little Dog and a Challenging Situation
“Toby,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nervia Cheristin, is an engaging tale of a beloved pet and the determined search that ensues when he suddenly goes missing.
Delray Beach, FL, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Toby”: a delightful narrative that explores the power of prayer and positivity. “Toby” is the creation of published author Nervia Cheristin.
Cheristin shares, “Toby the dog is very sweet, intelligent, and eager to please. His owner loves him dearly, but what will happen when he goes missing?
“With the help of family and friends through the search, a lesson is to be learned. In Nervia Cheristin’s story, find out how prayer and never giving up help find Toby.
“This story will inspire children of all ages to be persistent.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nervia Cheristin’s new book examines the bond between a family and an adventurous dog as they race to be reunited.
Consumers can purchase “Toby” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Toby,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cheristin shares, “Toby the dog is very sweet, intelligent, and eager to please. His owner loves him dearly, but what will happen when he goes missing?
“With the help of family and friends through the search, a lesson is to be learned. In Nervia Cheristin’s story, find out how prayer and never giving up help find Toby.
“This story will inspire children of all ages to be persistent.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nervia Cheristin’s new book examines the bond between a family and an adventurous dog as they race to be reunited.
Consumers can purchase “Toby” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Toby,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories