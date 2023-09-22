Dr. Gertrude Rolland Cuthbert’s Newly Released "The Message is Clear: God Loves You" is a Touching Celebration of Faith That Supports Others in Their Spiritual Awakening

“The Message is Clear: God Loves You: A Collection of Inspirational Messages, Thoughts, and Personal Revelations,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Gertrude Rolland Cuthbert, is an insightful read that provides readers with ample food for thought as they reflect on their own connection with God.