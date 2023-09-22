Dr. Gertrude Rolland Cuthbert’s Newly Released "The Message is Clear: God Loves You" is a Touching Celebration of Faith That Supports Others in Their Spiritual Awakening
“The Message is Clear: God Loves You: A Collection of Inspirational Messages, Thoughts, and Personal Revelations,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Gertrude Rolland Cuthbert, is an insightful read that provides readers with ample food for thought as they reflect on their own connection with God.
Augusta, GA, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Message is Clear: God Loves You: A Collection of Inspirational Messages, Thoughts, and Personal Revelations”: a testament to the blessings in the lessons. “The Message is Clear: God Loves You: A Collection of Inspirational Messages, Thoughts, and Personal Revelations” is the creation of published author Dr. Gertrude Rolland Cuthbert, a retired educator who devoted thirty-two years educating young adults in Georgia public schools. She holds a doctorate degree from Georgia Southern University, master and specialist degrees from University of Georgia, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Savannah State University.
Dr. Cuthbert shares, “This book is a reminder to all that life is a journey of unpredictable experiences, a journey with winding roads covered with disappointments, joys, sadness, and disbeliefs. We find ourselves having to make a variety of choices as we travel throughout our entire life. Sometimes the choices we make do not work out to be the best alternative or the right option for our good. The choices we make may lead us down the wrong path, causing hurts and regrets for us as well as others.
“We must learn to maneuver each experience with care, caution, and prayer because how we play these experiences in our daily life decides our soul salvation. Each experience has a lesson inscribed for growing and coming closer to our Savior. All experiences give us an opportunity to become a better person, to develop a loving relationship with our heavenly Father.
“Sometimes it takes a little longer to see the benefits from life’s experiences, but in the end, the goodness inside of us blossoms, and we realize that God’s guidance, grace, and mercy helped bring us through our difficulties. Every human being made by God has a good heart. God did not make a human being with an evil heart. Everything and everyone He made is good. Our heavenly Father loves his children now, and He will always love His children. His love is never ending.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Gertrude Rolland Cuthbert’s new book will encourage readers in their purpose within God’s plan as they reflect on the insightful reflections within.
Consumers can purchase "The Message is Clear: God Loves You: A Collection of Inspirational Messages, Thoughts, and Personal Revelations" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Message is Clear: God Loves You: A Collection of Inspirational Messages, Thoughts, and Personal Revelations," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
