Blessing Adewunmi’s Newly Released "Jab’z Story" is a Charming Message of Encouragement for Young Readers Facing Challenges
“Jab’z Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Blessing Adewunmi, is a touching lesson on having faith and complete trust in God as a young boy learns valuable lessons following a heartbreaking experience.
District Heights, MD, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Jab’z Story”: an enjoyable opportunity to help young readers learn to cope with adversity. “Jab’z Story” is the creation of published author Blessing Adewunmi, a dedicated wife and mother who currently resides in Maryland.
Adewunmi shares, “He was different, he was bullied and his name was his burden, and he wanted to belong if only everyone would love him, even his mother, who gave birth to him and his older brothers. A pain in the neck, but he was innocent. He finds something about himself that he was actually different and that changed his personality as he turned to the One who placed him on earth in the first place.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Blessing Adewunmi’s new book shares a compelling narrative for young imaginations and like minds filled with relevant scripture and lessons of life and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Jab’z Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jab’z Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
