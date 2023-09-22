Allison Ince’s Newly Released "The Darkest Corner" is an Engrossing Continuation of an Action-Packed Apocalyptic Battle Against Evil
“The Darkest Corner,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Allison Ince, continues the compelling series that readers have come to love as a band of determined friends find themselves at the mercy of cruel foes.
Lavon, TX, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Darkest Corner”: a powerful narrative that brings perspective the compromised morals of the elite. “The Darkest Corner” is the creation of published author Allison Ince, a middle school reading teacher who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Ince has been creating the world of the Takeaways series since high school and hopes to see modern-day slavery come to an end.
Ince shares, “Still at the mercy of the Elite, Memory finds herself gifted to Hidey Jagger as a slave and is subject to the cruelty of the neophyte. Abednego, Ghost, and Tech are held captive in the Experiment Halls and suffer at the hands of Dr. Voltaire and Dr. Evny’s cruel experiments. In the midst of their hopelessness, Tyme and Bodz lead the FMF in freeing slaves around the world. While saving lives, they pique the attention of the FBI. Can they trust the United States government to assist them in their battle against the Elite’s human trafficking network?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Allison Ince’s new book is the exciting sixth installment to the “Takeways” series.
Consumers can purchase “The Darkest Corner” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Darkest Corner,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
