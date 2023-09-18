Langston Group Realtors Ranked in the Top 10 Amongst Small Teams in the Whole State of Missouri

Langston Group, a small boutique team of highly skilled agents, has recently made waves in the real estate industry by securing an impressive top 10 position in the small team category in the entire state of Missouri according to RealTrends.com as advertised by the Wall Street Journal. This achievement is particularly remarkable as Langston Group’s team of 6 licensed agents competes not only within the local Multiple Listing Service (MLS) but also against the major cities of KC & St. Louis.