Xtreme Mats Adds Three New Product Lines and Caters to Evolution & AdvancedEV Brands
Orlando, FL, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Realizing golf carts need protection from more than just your feet, Xtreme Mats is back to announce the newest additions to their line of full-coverage, overlay style, golf cart floor mats. (Hint: They’re not just for floors anymore.)
Xtreme Mats now offers their signature double-diamond mats for bag well applications, rear seat kit floor areas, and dashboards. The Bag Well Mats, Dash Mats, and Rear Floor Mats will be available in solid rubber with the same patented diamond design and color trim options as their predecessor, the original full coverage golf cart floor mat. The lesser known Xtreme Mats LITE product line offers an even wider selection of dash, bagwell, rear floor, and cargo area mats in a cushioned, adhesive-backed, and extremely durable, UV-resistant material which is often found in marine vehicle applications.
In addition, Xtreme Mats is now also offering front and rear facing floor mats for Evolution and front floor mats for AdvancedEV Advent models.
“The increased demand for floor mats for newly created and more obscure golf cart makes is exciting to see. It’s clear to us that there is a groundswell in the golf cart community for expanding their horizons in terms of price, features, and let’s not forget an important aspect - how it looks. We know aesthetics are big in the golf cart community so we’re always looking to make Xtreme Mats available for more cart brands than just the Big 3.” - Operations Manager, Natalie Harvey
These full coverage golf cart floor liner mats are laser measured to fit as if they came directly from the manufacturer. The heavy-duty, 8-mm rubber mats will not slide around or become dislodged over rough terrain. The floor mats also don’t produce any VOCs so you won’t have to worry about it stinking up your garage either.
This isn’t a factory flooring replacement; it’s better.
By installing on top of the OEM flooring, the original flooring is protected from damage and the mats can be easily removed for cleaning or color changes.
Unlike other golf cart mats that offer only partial coverage, Xtreme Mats won’t limit where riders can place their feet and you won’t end up with a pile of dirt behind your floor mat. Xtreme Mats Original Golf Cart Floor Mats cover your entire OEM flooring from the bottom of the dash down to the base of the seat. You’ll no longer have to worry about mud, water, snow, or dirt damaging your cart’s flooring.
By protecting the factory flooring, Xtreme Mats are helping increase the life of your cart, and in doing so, its value too.
Xtreme Mats believes you shouldn’t have to compromise function for fashion; our golf cart mats offer both. Xtreme Golf Cart mats are currently available for Select Club Car, EZGO, ICON, Yamaha, AdvancedEV, and Evolution models with more makes being added in 2023.
For more information visit xtrememats.com or contact them at customerservice@xtrememats.com or call 407-392-0950.
Xtreme Mats is a Five Star rated company that has been protecting investments since 2013 by developing products for consumers that help safeguard against damage.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call Natalie at 407-675-3100, or email natalie@xtrememats.com. To request a product not currently offered yet, please visit: www.xtrememats.com/golfmatrequest.
Dealer Inquiries: www.xtrememats.com/golfdealer
