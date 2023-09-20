"The Falcon, the Wolf, and the Hummingbird," by Martha Engber, now available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Falcon, the Wolf, and the Hummingbird by Martha Engber. This compelling work of historical fiction is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
The Falcon, the Wolf, and the Hummingbird is the story of a young Native American woman, Pino, a consummate warrior and brilliant strategist, who must fight against fierce invaders to save her tribe — and spirit — from annihilation in pre-colonial southern New England.
Joylene Nowell Butler, author of Mâtowak: Woman Who Cries calls it “The ‘David and Goliath’ story of a brilliant female leader who becomes her tribe’s only hope against fierce invaders, I could not put it down!”
Martha Engber is the author of Winter Light, the 2021 IPPY Gold Medal Winner in Young Adult Fiction. A freelance editor and workshop facilitator, she's had a play produced in Hollywood and fiction, poetry, and essays published in Watchword, the Berkeley Fiction Review, Iconoclast, and other literary magazines.
The Falcon, the Wolf, and the Hummingbird, 258 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-309-5, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
The Falcon, the Wolf, and the Hummingbird is the story of a young Native American woman, Pino, a consummate warrior and brilliant strategist, who must fight against fierce invaders to save her tribe — and spirit — from annihilation in pre-colonial southern New England.
Joylene Nowell Butler, author of Mâtowak: Woman Who Cries calls it “The ‘David and Goliath’ story of a brilliant female leader who becomes her tribe’s only hope against fierce invaders, I could not put it down!”
Martha Engber is the author of Winter Light, the 2021 IPPY Gold Medal Winner in Young Adult Fiction. A freelance editor and workshop facilitator, she's had a play produced in Hollywood and fiction, poetry, and essays published in Watchword, the Berkeley Fiction Review, Iconoclast, and other literary magazines.
The Falcon, the Wolf, and the Hummingbird, 258 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-309-5, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories