Allentown R&B Pop Artist Key Notez Achieves 33 Million Streams and More
5Eleven Entertainment celebrates Key Notez, crossing an important music industry milestone.
Allentown, PA, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In a remarkable display of talent and dedication, Allentown's R&B Pop artist, producer, and songwriter, Key Notez, has been making waves in the music industry. His recent accomplishments have captured the attention of music enthusiasts worldwide, as he was honored with a prestigious Muso plaque for amassing over 33 million streams on popular DSP platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, and SoundCloud.
Key Notez, represented by 5Eleven Entertainment—a multifaceted marketing agency, record label, and publishing company—has embarked on an extraordinary journey in his music career. Beyond his streaming success, he has collaborated with renowned rapper Dax and made an appearance in the film "Glass," directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Furthermore, Key Notez has graced the screens of more than ten television shows, solidifying his presence in the entertainment industry.
The Muso plaque serves as a testament to Key Notez's musical prowess and the unwavering love and loyalty of his growing fan base. With an expanding audience and a unique "R&B Pop" style, he continues to push boundaries with his distinctive sound.
When asked about his journey, Key Notez remarked, "The music is free, but the brand comes at a cost. Never quit, and always pursue what you love in life." This unwavering commitment to his craft and his profound passion for music resonate in every note he creates.
Muso, the organization responsible for presenting Key Notez with the plaque in recognition of his accomplishments as an artist, was founded in 2017 at NRG Recording Studios in Los Angeles. Muso's mission is to provide a universal credit database capable of keeping pace with the digital age of music. With an international team of developers, designers, and specialists, Muso is dedicated to revolutionizing the music industry's approach to recognizing and celebrating talent.
To delve deeper into Key Notez's journey and to stay updated on his latest projects, follow him on Instagram @ilovekeynotez.
This marks only the beginning of what promises to be an exhilarating journey for the "R&B Pop" sensation.
Key Notez, represented by 5Eleven Entertainment—a multifaceted marketing agency, record label, and publishing company—has embarked on an extraordinary journey in his music career. Beyond his streaming success, he has collaborated with renowned rapper Dax and made an appearance in the film "Glass," directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Furthermore, Key Notez has graced the screens of more than ten television shows, solidifying his presence in the entertainment industry.
The Muso plaque serves as a testament to Key Notez's musical prowess and the unwavering love and loyalty of his growing fan base. With an expanding audience and a unique "R&B Pop" style, he continues to push boundaries with his distinctive sound.
When asked about his journey, Key Notez remarked, "The music is free, but the brand comes at a cost. Never quit, and always pursue what you love in life." This unwavering commitment to his craft and his profound passion for music resonate in every note he creates.
Muso, the organization responsible for presenting Key Notez with the plaque in recognition of his accomplishments as an artist, was founded in 2017 at NRG Recording Studios in Los Angeles. Muso's mission is to provide a universal credit database capable of keeping pace with the digital age of music. With an international team of developers, designers, and specialists, Muso is dedicated to revolutionizing the music industry's approach to recognizing and celebrating talent.
To delve deeper into Key Notez's journey and to stay updated on his latest projects, follow him on Instagram @ilovekeynotez.
This marks only the beginning of what promises to be an exhilarating journey for the "R&B Pop" sensation.
Contact
5Eleven Entertainment LLCContact
Devin Burton
484-362-9030
www.5elevenent.com
5Eleven@5Elevenent.com
Devin Burton
484-362-9030
www.5elevenent.com
5Eleven@5Elevenent.com
Categories