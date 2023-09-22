Author George J. Butorac’s New Book, “A Better Me A Better World,” Explores the Individual Work Required to Collectively Repair the Damage America Has Endured

Recent release “A Better Me A Better World,” from Page Publishing author George J. Butorac, is an eye-opening exploration designed to help Americans understand what struggles their nation is currently facing that has led to a great division and the steps that one can take in order to help repair these issues and build a brighter future for all.