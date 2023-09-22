Author George J. Butorac’s New Book, “A Better Me A Better World,” Explores the Individual Work Required to Collectively Repair the Damage America Has Endured
Recent release “A Better Me A Better World,” from Page Publishing author George J. Butorac, is an eye-opening exploration designed to help Americans understand what struggles their nation is currently facing that has led to a great division and the steps that one can take in order to help repair these issues and build a brighter future for all.
Mesa, AZ, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- George J. Butorac, who has experienced a diverse and rewarding swath of American life, has completed his new book, “A Better Me A Better World”: a compelling read that defines the moral guidelines that the author believes can lead the nation to a more prosperous and humane future.
An honors graduate from the University of Minnesota, author George J. Butorac has encountered life from Western mining camps to competitive athletics to the U.S. Marine Corps to aerospace executive and to retired author. He interfaced with leading technologists throughout the nation and taught a technology course at Henderson House, an adjunct of Northeastern University.
One of his aerospace programs was instrumental in winning the first Malcolm Baldrige Award, the national award for quality excellence. He subsequently mentored the Maricopa County Hospital Department on how to apply quality toward improving patient care. He holds a patent for an electronic nurse that was successfully demonstrated with thirteen Maricopa County patients.
“Despite unprecedented technological developments and material bounty, our nation and the rest of the world face ever-growing moral quandaries,” writes Butorac. “We are still beset with continuous warfare and religious strife along with a litany of other past transgressions. These are all exaggerated by our population growth along with the growing complexity of life. In addition, our technological progress has created even more severe morality quandaries than our ancestors ever imagined.
“Brilliant figures of the past espoused many, still admired, moral goals for better living. However, they are mostly rhetoric because they didn’t provide a rational approach for achieving them. Thus, we are now saddled with a morality that couldn’t even cope with a far simpler age.
“Fortunately, an explosion of knowledge interrelating genetics, evolution, and human physiology has occurred in recent years that can be used to construct a more relevant moral code. One, based on reality, that can lead us to a more equitable and prosperous future.
“‘A Better Me A Better World’ integrates these recent discoveries into a clearer image of reality than any of our revered philosophers could imagine based on their mystical conjectures.”
Published by Page Publishing, George J. Butorac’s engaging tale will help readers to better understand the individual work that must be done in order to get America back on track and regain a sense of morality the nation once had. Thought-provoking and poignant, Butorac shares his vast wealth of knowledge in the hopes of connecting with readers and providing them with the tools necessary to build a brighter and better future for not only themselves, but their fellow Americans.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “A Better Me A Better World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please visit https://www.georgebutorac.com/ for more information.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
