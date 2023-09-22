Author Renaldo Watkis’s New Book “1393 Pacific Street: Can You Take It?” is a Stirring Memoir Designed to Help Guide Readers Who Have Been Called to Spread Christ's Word

Recent release “1393 Pacific Street: Can You Take It? My Memoir in Early Ministry to Assist All Who Have Been Called into the Ministry of Jesus Christ,” from Page Publishing author Renaldo Watkis, is a poignant account that reflects upon the author's early days in ministry and highlights the trials and triumphs he faced in order to help guide new ministers towards success in their teachings.