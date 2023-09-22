Author Renaldo Watkis’s New Book “1393 Pacific Street: Can You Take It?” is a Stirring Memoir Designed to Help Guide Readers Who Have Been Called to Spread Christ's Word
Recent release “1393 Pacific Street: Can You Take It? My Memoir in Early Ministry to Assist All Who Have Been Called into the Ministry of Jesus Christ,” from Page Publishing author Renaldo Watkis, is a poignant account that reflects upon the author's early days in ministry and highlights the trials and triumphs he faced in order to help guide new ministers towards success in their teachings.
Brooklyn, NY, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Renaldo Watkis, a senior minister of The House of the Lord Pentecostal Church who has been married to his wife for over forty years and blessed with two sons, has completed his new book, “1393 Pacific Street: Can You Take It? My Memoir in Early Ministry to Assist All Who Have Been Called into the Ministry of Jesus Christ”: a poignant guide that draws upon the author’s experiences in ministry to help those who have begun their journey in helping to spread the teachings and messages of Christ the Savior.
Pastor Renaldo Watkis has been in ministry for the past forty years. Under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Herbert D. Daughtry (emeritus), he has garnered a holistic approach and understanding of what’s entailed in ministry, according to the scriptures. Leading a number of Bible studies in the metropolitan areas of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, Pastor Watkis has encouraged and led many to the saving grace of Jesus Christ. A multi-talented individual with a number of skills and abilities, Pastor Watkis has used and continues to use the many gifts that the Lord has endowed him with for the furtherance of the gospel.
“‘1393 Pacific Street: Can You Take It?’ is a book designed to encourage and help all ministers in the Christian faith with examples of triumphs, disappointments, victories, and struggles in ministry,” writes Watkis. “My experience has been that there are not too many who have had a mentor or guide to lead them in the different aspects of what it takes to minister to the sheepfold of God. There aren’t too many who’ve been encouraged by an elder in the ministry to ‘press their way.’ So what I’ve attempted to do is just that: provide some examples and answers on how to persevere and overcome. I pray that what you’ve read encourages your heart as you partner with Christ in ministry.”
Published by Page Publishing, Renaldo Watkis’s enthralling tale is the perfect tool for those taking their first steps into the world of being a minister and helping to preach Christ’s love to those with open hearts and ears. By sharing his own personal stories from his first days in ministry, Watkis aims to help new ministers avoid the pitfalls he encountered and to build a flock of their own in Christ’s name.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “1393 Pacific Street: Can You Take It? My Memoir in Early Ministry to Assist All Who Have Been Called into the Ministry of Jesus Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
