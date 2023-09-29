Moggy’s New Book, "Deer Creek, Indiana: Cowboy Action Shooting 2017/1880," is a Compelling and Engaging Western Novel That Follows a Character Who is Thrust Into the Past

Recent release “Deer Creek, Indiana: Cowboy Action Shooting 2017/1880,” from Page Publishing author Moggy, is a fresh and fascinating new tale that shifts between a 2017 cowboy competition and 1880 western life.