Moggy’s New Book, "Deer Creek, Indiana: Cowboy Action Shooting 2017/1880," is a Compelling and Engaging Western Novel That Follows a Character Who is Thrust Into the Past
Recent release “Deer Creek, Indiana: Cowboy Action Shooting 2017/1880,” from Page Publishing author Moggy, is a fresh and fascinating new tale that shifts between a 2017 cowboy competition and 1880 western life.
New York, NY, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Moggy has completed his new book, “Deer Creek, Indiana: Cowboy Action Shooting 2017/1880”: an exciting and curious western-inspired story that spans across centuries.
The author says this about the inspiration for the novel, “In 2008, a friend and fellow shooter introduced me to cowboy competition shooting. A competition shoot is an event of ladies and gents and siblings dressed in western-era costumes for the purpose of competing with pistols, rifles, and shotguns—all representing an era of 1860 through 1899. And being a retired weekend city-slicker cowboy living in the northern parts of Indiana, I’ve been able to make the rounds of local shoots.”
Published by Page Publishing, Moggy’s thrilling tale brings to life the lost art of being a cowboy. The novel starts in 2017 during a cowboy competition shootout. The main character is competing in a costume that is specific to the late 1800s. They are also sporting two replica revolvers, a rifle, and shotgun. During the competition the main character is involved in a dangerous situation and is flipped back in time.
After this event the main character finds themself in an 1880 western town. While in the past they must adapt to the era without accidentally injecting any information about 2017 into the past. The past is soon revealed to be filled with a host of interesting characters. The main character must deal with the good guys and bad guys all while helping a powerless family through a hard time. They must move with caution and skill to survive this precarious time before they are put back into 2017.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “Deer Creek, Indiana: Cowboy Action Shooting 2017/1880” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author says this about the inspiration for the novel, “In 2008, a friend and fellow shooter introduced me to cowboy competition shooting. A competition shoot is an event of ladies and gents and siblings dressed in western-era costumes for the purpose of competing with pistols, rifles, and shotguns—all representing an era of 1860 through 1899. And being a retired weekend city-slicker cowboy living in the northern parts of Indiana, I’ve been able to make the rounds of local shoots.”
Published by Page Publishing, Moggy’s thrilling tale brings to life the lost art of being a cowboy. The novel starts in 2017 during a cowboy competition shootout. The main character is competing in a costume that is specific to the late 1800s. They are also sporting two replica revolvers, a rifle, and shotgun. During the competition the main character is involved in a dangerous situation and is flipped back in time.
After this event the main character finds themself in an 1880 western town. While in the past they must adapt to the era without accidentally injecting any information about 2017 into the past. The past is soon revealed to be filled with a host of interesting characters. The main character must deal with the good guys and bad guys all while helping a powerless family through a hard time. They must move with caution and skill to survive this precarious time before they are put back into 2017.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “Deer Creek, Indiana: Cowboy Action Shooting 2017/1880” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories