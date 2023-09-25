Author Carolynn Mickley’s New Book, "The Hawks of Texas: James Hawk," Follows Two Lovers Who Meet by Chance But Soon Find Their Relationship Challenged by Secrets
Recent release “The Hawks of Texas: James Hawk,” from Page Publishing author Carolynn Mickley, finds J. D. Hawk, a billionaire, and Cat Mackie, former rodeo champion and widow, immediately smitten with each other after their first meeting ends in a broken nose. As the two lovers attempt to make their pairing work, secrets from J. D.'s past are slowly revealed and begin to threaten everything.
Gillett, PA, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carolynn Mickley has completed her new book, “The Hawks of Texas: James Hawk”: a compelling story that finds a widowed rancher and a billionaire crossing paths by chance and entering each other’s lives, only to find their whirlwind romance tested by secrets and judgment from others.
Mickley writes, “When billionaire, ranch and rodeo company owner J. D. Hawk went on his annual poker trip to Las Vegas with his three brothers, he never in is wildest dreams thought that his life would change so drastically. But when he accidentally but literally broke a hot-tempered redhead’s nose, everything changed. He falls in love with her at first sight. She gives him the peace he has never felt, but he found out quickly his life would never be boring with her around. Now the only thing is, he has to figure out how to keep her from leaving him when his secrets keep biting him in the ass.
“Cat Mackie was a beautiful redhead, past rodeo champion, and widowed rancher from the hills of Pennsylvania. Her dead husband came to her son in a dream, telling him to send her to Las Vegas for a convention. When she arrived at the Las Vegas airport, a hulk of a cowboy broke her nose, and her life was changed forever. She fell in love with the cowboy at first sight. She accepts his big family, which she knows half of them hate her, his six children, and hectic life. But would the secrets he keep from her send her back to the hills of Pennsylvania forever, or can she survive the new life that karma has dealt her?”
Published by Page Publishing, Carolynn Mickley’s gripping tale will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they follow J. D. and Cat’s attempts to find their footing in this new, tumultuous relationship that feels both thrilling and confusing all at the same time. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Mickley weaves a poignant and character-driven love story that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Hawks of Texas: James Hawk” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
