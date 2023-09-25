Author Mariève Rugo's New Book, " What Happened," is the Powerful, True-Life Story of a Woman Born in Bucharest, Romania in 1934
The recent release, "What Happened," from Page Publishing, is a one-of-a-kind memoir that covers the author's fascinating history in which she accumulated seven parents and lived in five countries, including Great Britain during World War II.
North Andover, MA, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mariève Rugo was born in Bucharest, Romania in the lush period between the World Wars. She has just completed her new book, "What Happened," a unique and engaging memoir that follows the tumultuous journey of the author's life. As a child, she traveled from one to another of her grandfather's many houses across Europe, and eventually to Great Britain where she spent World War II mostly in London, a very noisy experience. Soon after the war ended, Mariève's grandfather, a railroad tycoon, bought a banana boat to enable Mariève, her nurse, and her mother to escape war-torn Europe. After crossing the Atlantic, they emigrated through Halifax to New York City where Marieve's grandfather had bought a house on the Upper East side which he had turned into apartments for his family. In the one on the third floor, Marieve, her nurse, and her mother settled in and Marieve went to three private schools. In 1951, she entered Radcliffe College (the female part of Harvard University) in Cambridge, Massachusetts. There she met her future husband, Paul Rugo, who became a successful corporate lawyer. They had three children before his death in 1995.
Mariève has published two prize-winning books of poetry. She taught creative writing at Brown University and various other schools. She now lives in north of Boston to be near her beloved twin daughters.
Released by Page Publishing, Mariève Rugo's engrossing work takes readers into the author's life, offering first-hand insight into her complex experiences. Readers who wish to publish this unusual and complicated work can purchase "What Happened" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, and Barnes and Nobles bookstore. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Mariève has published two prize-winning books of poetry. She taught creative writing at Brown University and various other schools. She now lives in north of Boston to be near her beloved twin daughters.
Released by Page Publishing, Mariève Rugo's engrossing work takes readers into the author's life, offering first-hand insight into her complex experiences. Readers who wish to publish this unusual and complicated work can purchase "What Happened" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, and Barnes and Nobles bookstore. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories